Ken Page, Voice of Oogie Boogie in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ Dies at 70

Veteran actor and Broadway star Ken Page, who voiced the role of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, has died. He was 70.

Page’s death was announced by his friend, Dorian Hannaway, who wrote on Facebook, “Ken Page has passed onto the next show. My heart is broken.” She later added that he “passed quietly and peacefully at his home.”

Born on January 20, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, Page began his show business career in the chorus of the Muny outdoor theater in St. Louis. He made his Broadway debut in The Wiz before going on to star in productions of Guys and Dolls, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, and Cats, in which he played Old Deuteronomy.

On screen, Page was best known for voicing Oogie Boogie in Henry Selick’s animated classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. He also appeared in the films Torch Song Trilogy (1988), All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989), I’ll Do Anything (1994), Shortcut to Happiness (2003), and Dreamgirls (2006).

His television credits included the role of Joe “Cheesecake” Tyson in the 1980s mystery crime drama Sable and The Walrus in the 1990s live-action/puppet musical television series adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. He also had guest roles in Family Matters, Charmed, Touched by an Angel, and Welcome to New York.

Page reprised his voice role as Oogie Boogie for the Kingdom Hearts video game and its sequel, as well as the games The Nightmare Before Christmas: Oogie’s Revenge and The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Pumpkin King.

Following the news of Page’s passing, actress Shari Belafonte shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, writing, “Ken Page One of the sweetest, most talented guys on the planet… I couldn’t believe it… but it’s true.”

She continued, “It feels like it’s coming just a bit too fast and a tad too furiously now… James Earl, Dame Maggie, Kris, Pete Rose, Dikembe, Officer Taggert/John Ashton, Drake H… and now Ken. RIP ALL of you. Heaven is packing it in right now with brilliant talent stepping off that First Class charter…”