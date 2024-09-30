Pete Rose Dies: MLB Legend Was 83

Pete Rose, an MLB legend, has died. He was 83.

Rose died on September 30 in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to TMZ. “The family is asking for privacy at this time,” Rose’s agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, said when confirming his death.

The MLB player and manager played first and second bases as well as the outfield during his career, which spanned 24 seasons. He had a total of 4,256 hits.

More to come…