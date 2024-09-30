Pete Rose Dies: MLB Legend Was 83

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Former Major League Baseball player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a news conference at Pete Rose Bar & Grill to respond to his lifetime ban from MLB for gambling being upheld on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pete Rose, an MLB legend, has died. He was 83.

Rose died on September 30 in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to TMZ. “The family is asking for privacy at this time,” Rose’s agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, said when confirming his death.

The MLB player and manager played first and second bases as well as the outfield during his career, which spanned 24 seasons. He had a total of 4,256 hits.

More to come

Pete Rose

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Terence Meyers (Peter Keleghan), Chief Inspector Choi (Paul Sun Hyung Lee), Chief Constable Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), and George Crabtree (Jonny Harris) — 'Murdoch Mysteries' Season 18
1
‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Sets Premiere Date With Welcome Twist — Watch Trailer
Hoda Kotb
2
Is This the Real Reason Hoda Kotb Is Leaving ‘Today’ Show?
Kelly Monaco
3
‘General Hospital’: Kelly Monaco’s Mom Shares Update on Actress’ Exit from Soap
Richard Goodall returns to work
4
See ‘AGT’ Winner Richard Goodall’s First Day Back at Work as School Janitor
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Instagram
5
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Fires Back at Trolls Amid Claims She Is Faking Pregnancy