Pete Rose Dies: MLB Legend Was 83
Pete Rose, an MLB legend, has died. He was 83.
Rose died on September 30 in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to TMZ. “The family is asking for privacy at this time,” Rose’s agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, said when confirming his death.
The MLB player and manager played first and second bases as well as the outfield during his career, which spanned 24 seasons. He had a total of 4,256 hits.
More to come…
1
‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Sets Premiere Date With Welcome Twist — Watch Trailer
2
Is This the Real Reason Hoda Kotb Is Leaving ‘Today’ Show?
3
‘General Hospital’: Kelly Monaco’s Mom Shares Update on Actress’ Exit from Soap
4
See ‘AGT’ Winner Richard Goodall’s First Day Back at Work as School Janitor
5
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Fires Back at Trolls Amid Claims She Is Faking Pregnancy