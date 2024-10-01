Billy Crystal is one of the biggest names in comedy, but this fall, the actor is hoping to scare the daylights out of his fans. And judging by the first trailer for Before, his upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, he should have no trouble doing that.

In the preview for the 10-episode limited series, which premieres on October 25 with its first pair of episodes, Crystal stars as Eli, a child psychologist who loses his wife Lynn (Judith Light) in tragic circumstances and then encounters a very disturbed little boy named Noah (Jacobi Jupe) with a haunting connection to his past.

In the trailer, we see Noah drawing pictures of a farmhouse and exhibiting very troublesome behavior. His foster caregiver (Rosie Perez) warns that “the last parents found him unnerving,” and we see flashes of him being violent and learn he has been expelled from multiple schools in the past.

Perhaps most distressingly, when Eli asks him to describe what makes him angry, the kid says, “People who do bad things.” And when Eli asks, “What kind of bad things?” Noah’s eyes grow to saucer size as he mutters, “You know what you did.”

So what did he do? Well, it looks like we’ll have to tune in to find out, but the trailer hints that it might just have something to do with his own wife’s demise.

Before will premiere with its first two episodes on October 25 and drop new episodes each Friday through November 15. Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh also star in the series, which Crystal also executive produces.

Before, Series Premiere (two episodes), Friday, October 25, Apple TV+