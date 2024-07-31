Billy Crystal is giving us the creeps. That is not a sentence we usually write about the funnyman actor, but it’s still true today thanks to this first look at Before.

On Wednesday (July 31), Apple TV+ shared a first look at his new series for the streamer, and it looks like we will not be in stitches over his performance. Instead, we’ll probably be watching between our fingers.

The logline for the series, titled Before, is: “Before stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Judith Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.”

Even looking at the first images of the show, we’re already filled with a sense of dread. Put simply, anytime we’re talking about tots with supernatural or telepathic gifts, well, all bets are off. And that’s clearly what we’re in for with this one.

In addition to starring in the psychological thriller series, Crystal also serves as executive producer alongside Eric Roth and creator-showrunner Sarah Thorp. The series also stars Rosie Perez and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

The 10-episode series premieres with its first two episodes on Friday, October 25, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays until its finale on December 20.