Actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster has unleashed a tirade against Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador for her alleged behavior on the set of the upcoming Bravo dating show Love Hotel.

Booster, who is the host of the new dating show, took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, where he blasted Beador, calling her a “pathetic drunk” and accused her of treating people “like they’re subhuman.”

The posts, which have since been deleted, were shared by the Instagram account @QueensOfBravo. In the first screenshot, Booster wrote, “Just because you’re a pathetic drunk on a reality television show best known for a string of failed relationships and a DUI does not make you a star and does not give you license to treat the people you work with like they are subhuman. Period.”

He continued, “They will make me delete this, but DM me if you’d like to see videos.”

In a follow-up, Booster added, “Well, that was quick,” implying he’d been told to take down the story. “Anyway. Don’t regret it. Hope you screenshot it. Hope she suffers.”

Then, in his last Story, he wrote, “Well, let’s just say I can’t imagine what John Janssen went through. Poor guy,” referencing Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

According to the Instagram account @bravohistorian, Booster’s tirade began on an Instagram live, with the account reporting, “He just went on live and COOKED Shannon Beador, like he roasted her, chopped her up, and served her for breakfast.”

“Said she has been a TERROR for the entire three weeks, humiliates the crew, was hideous to him and that at the wrap part just a few hours ago she was terrible to someone he really loves. And he got in her face and said, ‘You think you’re a star? People don’t like you, they pity you.’ And then he said, the daughters are just as bad,” the user added.

The Peacock dating show was announced back in July and will see eligible singles hoping to win the hearts of four of Bravo’s biggest bachelorettes, including Beador, Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City), and Real Housewives of Potomac originals Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby.

Booster is best known for his roles in Shrill, Search Party, and Sunnyside, as well as for writing, producing, and starring in the Hulu romantic comedy Fire Island. More recently, he appeared as a judge on Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

A premiere date for Love Hotel has not yet been announced.