‘Pathetic Drunk’ Shannon Beador Slammed by Joel Kim Booster Over Behavior on ‘Housewives’ Dating Show

Martin Holmes
Comments
Joel Kim Booster and Shannon Beador
Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Anna Webber/Getty Images for Amazon Freevee

The Real Housewives of Orange County

 More

Actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster has unleashed a tirade against Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador for her alleged behavior on the set of the upcoming Bravo dating show Love Hotel.

Booster, who is the host of the new dating show, took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, where he blasted Beador, calling her a “pathetic drunk” and accused her of treating people “like they’re subhuman.”

The posts, which have since been deleted, were shared by the Instagram account @QueensOfBravo. In the first screenshot, Booster wrote, “Just because you’re a pathetic drunk on a reality television show best known for a string of failed relationships and a DUI does not make you a star and does not give you license to treat the people you work with like they are subhuman. Period.”

He continued, “They will make me delete this, but DM me if you’d like to see videos.”

Joel Kim Booster Instagram

Joel Kim Booster Instagram

In a follow-up, Booster added, “Well, that was quick,” implying he’d been told to take down the story. “Anyway. Don’t regret it. Hope you screenshot it. Hope she suffers.”

Then, in his last Story, he wrote, “Well, let’s just say I can’t imagine what John Janssen went through. Poor guy,” referencing Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

According to the Instagram account @bravohistorian, Booster’s tirade began on an Instagram live, with the account reporting, “He just went on live and COOKED Shannon Beador, like he roasted her, chopped her up, and served her for breakfast.”

“Said she has been a TERROR for the entire three weeks, humiliates the crew, was hideous to him and that at the wrap part just a few hours ago she was terrible to someone he really loves. And he got in her face and said, ‘You think you’re a star? People don’t like you, they pity you.’ And then he said, the daughters are just as bad,” the user added.

'RHOB' Star Erika Jayne’s Ex Tom Girardi Faces 80 Years in Prison
Related

'RHOB' Star Erika Jayne’s Ex Tom Girardi Faces 80 Years in Prison

The Peacock dating show was announced back in July and will see eligible singles hoping to win the hearts of four of Bravo’s biggest bachelorettes, including Beador, Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City), and Real Housewives of Potomac originals Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby.

Booster is best known for his roles in Shrill, Search Party, and Sunnyside, as well as for writing, producing, and starring in the Hulu romantic comedy Fire Island. More recently, he appeared as a judge on Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

A premiere date for Love Hotel has not yet been announced.

The Real Housewives of Orange County - Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County where to stream

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Joel Kim Booster

Shannon Beador

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Drake Hogestyn
1
‘Days of Our Lives’ Veteran Drake Hogestyn Dies at 70
Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 premiere
2
Can Deputy Chief Reid Be Trusted on ’Chicago P.D.’? Details on Season 12’s New Boss
John Ashton attends Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's
3
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Star John Ashton Dies at 76
Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul on 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'; Connor and Whitney Leavitt at the People's Choice Country Awards
4
‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Couples Update: Who Broke Up?
Harry Lawtey and Marisa Abela in the 'Industry' Season 3 finale
5
‘Industry’ Finale: Yasmin’s Sacrifice Is the Ultimate Act of Self-Preservation