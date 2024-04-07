Josh Waring Dies: Son of ‘RHOC’ Alum Lauri Peterson Was 35

Joshua-Michael Waring, son of Lauri Peterson of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has died at the age of 35. Peterson announced the news of her son’s death on Instagram on Saturday, April 6, saying that he died on Sunday, March 31. A cause of death has not been shared, but Peterson said her son struggled with “substance abuse disorder” in her statement.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” Peterson, 63, wrote on Instagram. “No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts.”

“Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great,” she continued. “Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum gave thanks to those who had tried to help her son along the way, saying, “I am witness to many Angels on earth.”

“Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life,” Peterson added. “I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness.”

She concludes her heartfelt message by saying, “Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your ‘Mama Bear & Mama Dukes’ and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! What will I wish for now? My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy.”

Peterson signed the post, “Love always and forever, Mom.”

Joshua-Michael is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Kennady.