Four Real Housewives stars are in their dating era! Peacock has reportedly given the green light to a reality dating series focusing on four notable Real Housewives stars, PEOPLE reports. TV Insider has reached out for comment.

Eligible singles will try and win the hearts of four franchise stars: Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York), Shannon Beador (The Real Housewives of Orange County), Gizelle Bryant (The Real Housewives of Potomac), and Ashley Darby (The Real Housewives of Potomac). The series currently has the working title Love Hotel.

Filming is expected to take place in September in Cabo San Lucas and will premiere in 2025. According to PEOPLE, the fabulous ladies will be “offered a diverse dating pool.” (We can’t wait to hear their taglines, that’s for sure.)

This is the latest Real Housewives franchise spinoff. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip has become a hit for the streamer. The series brings a group of the franchise’s biggest stars together for an epic and drama-filled vacation. An Ex-Wives Club season of Ultimate Girls Trip brought a new cast to Dorinda Medley’s iconic Blue Stone Manor.

Bravo fans have been following the ups and downs of the Housewives for years, especially their love lives. Darby is currently single after splitting from her husband, Michael Darby, in 2022. Despite their breakup, they haven’t filed for divorce. Beador filed for divorce from ex-husband David Beador in 2017. Following her divorce, Beador had a nearly four-year romance with John Janssen.

Bryant was married to Jamal Bryant from 2002 to 2009. As for de Lesseps, she was famously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009. Her second marriage was to Tom D’Agostino. They married in 2016 and split just eight months later.

In January 2024, de Lesseps opened up about the future of her dating life. “I’m having the best time right now being single. But 2024, I’m manifesting to be my year of love because I’m a hopeless romantic,” she said on Tamron Hall. “Three time’s the charm!”