Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Fires Back at Trolls Amid Claims She Is Faking Pregnancy

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has had enough of trolls questioning the authenticity of her pregnancy and has decided to fire back with a new baby bump photo.

The Lifetime reality star took to her boyfriend Ken Urker’s Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 28, where she posted a photo of herself wearing jeans and a light gray sweater tank top, which she lifted up to reveal her bump.

“The haters will say this is AI,” she captioned the pic, adding, “23 weeks” with a red love heart emoji.

Blanchard’s post comes after some social media users have claimed she is faking her pregnancy. Trolls have left comments on Blanchard’s Instagram posts, with many saying she is lying about being pregnant.

“What if this is one of those pregnancies that’s all in your head?” wrote one commenter.

“Girrrrrl stooop play’n us you ain’t pregooo,” said another.

“This is the fastest pregnancy ever,” another added.

However, others have come to Blanchard’s defense. “I don’t know how people can be so mean and hateful in her comments section when she has been through SO much!” wrote one commenter.

“It annoys me how people are so hard on her. She went through so much and deserves so much happiness. She will be a great mum,” said another.

Another added, “To all the people who are questioning her bump, some days I looked pregnant and some days I didn’t. It also depends on how the baby is laying too. I think she looks beautiful!”

“With my first, I didn’t start show until around this time, 23-24 weeks. I wish people would give her a break. On another note, Gypsy is looking soooo good!” said another.

“For those who are seemingly bent out of shape trying to say she’s not pregnant: Social media posts can be anything from one hour ago, 24 hours ago, three months ago, and so on. You’re welcome,” another added.

Blanchard was released from prison back in December after serving seven years for her role in the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Just three months after her release, Blanchard announced she and her husband, Ryan Anderson, were getting a divorce. Since then, she rekindled her romance with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker, and the pair announced their pregnancy back in July.