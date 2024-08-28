‘General Hospital’ Fans Campaign for Kelly Monaco to Get Her Job Back

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital fans are still trying to process the shocking news that long-time star Kelly Monaco is going to be killed off.

Soap Opera Network first reported the news on Monday (August 26), noting how Monaco was reportedly “blindsided” by the decision to write her out of the show. Monaco has played Sam McCall on the long-running soap opera since 2003, having filmed more than 2,200 episodes.

Since the news dropped, fans have flooded the General Hospital social media channels to demand that the show reverse its decision.

“It’s not too late to reverse the unlawful firing of #KellyMonaco We are not done with Sam McCall. She still has more to tell,” wrote one fan who linked to a Change.org petition to ‘Save Sam McCall.’

The petition, which over 3,500 fans have signed, reads, “Many fans of General Hospital have grown up watching this iconic show. Sam McCall, masterfully portrayed by Kelly Monaco for over 2 decades, has woven herself into the fabric of our daily lives, becoming a beloved figure on screen.”

It continues, “The thought of General Hospital without Sam’s character is not just disappointing, it is unthinkable for the loyal audience. Her departure would strip the show of its core… Sam McCall is more than just a character to us, she represents a part of our own lives – triumphs, hardships, love, and loss. Without Kelly Monaco, this character’s journey abruptly ends, leaving her viewers with an incomplete story and void that can’t be filled.”

Another X user commented on a General Hospital X post, “You fired Kelly Monaco. After 21 years. You people suck.”

“The ONLY THING I want to see confronted is Team Kelly confronting TPTB at #GH and @ABCNetwork We want her to stay!” said another.

“No one cares anymore. You guys are ruining this show. Bring back Kelly Monaco and Sam. Fix the mess you have created,” another added.

One fan added, “I watch GH for Kelly Monaco’s Sam. If she’s not there, I don’t and won’t watch.”

“The firing of Kelly Monaco is a perfect example of his absolute disconnect from viewers. TPTB need to reverse this terrible decision and not only keep Kelly on, but give her a real storyline,” said one commenter.

Another added, “The future of #GH is not looking good if you can so egregiously blindside a 21 yr vet. This stinks to hog heaven! It is not the way to earn our loyalty as fans. Fix this mess.”

Even General Hospital stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson seemed taken aback by the news. Speaking on their Daily Drama podcast, Burton and Anderson said they learned of Monaco’s firing at the same time as the fans.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson addressed Kelly Monaco’s firing from #GH @dailydramatv pic.twitter.com/SzUIQLdpWo — Special Guest Star ♏️ (@jon_ari_) August 27, 2024

“We’re on a break from the show, we heard about it last night just like you did,” Anderson explained. “We do not have any information. I wish we had information we could tell you.”

“Whatever happened sucks,” Burton added. “I don’t know exactly what the story is.”

TV Insider commenters also shared their reactions to the news, with one fan writing, “It just seems like the writers secretly do not like General Hospital and are trying to ruin it.”

Another added, “Don’t kill her off… bring her back when you realize better ways to showcase her talents!!”

However, a couple of people were more welcoming of the decision to kill off Monaco’s character.

“I feel her acting has gotten worse as of late. I can’t stand how she closes her eyes the whole time she talks. I’m glad she’s out,” wrote one fan.

“No loss. She used to be good years ago but recent years, no longer like her. Just replace her with Lindsay Hartley. She does an excellent job and is a terrific actress,” added another, referring to the Passions actress who briefly filled in for Monaco in 2020, 2022, and 2024.

Check out more fan reaction below.

Sam McCall is everything. THE RANGE. #NoKellyNoGH #GH #KellyisSam #KellyMonaco #IStandWithKelly

And after 21 years of loyalty and talent, to kill her off so harshly is unforgivable but it’s not too late. Sign the petition to keep Kelly Monaco. https://t.co/q8zFKUi1ZL pic.twitter.com/as4kKutaCs — SAVE SAM MCCALL (@HaydenBarnesGH) August 27, 2024

Whom do I fight at ABC over Kelly Monaco? Let me tell you something about my girl Kelly, when I was fresh to LA, this woman and blondie to my left welcomed me with OPEN ARMS and DOORS bringing me into rooms I needed to be in to get to where I am today FULL STOP. Us in ’02. pic.twitter.com/79TK4NUeKB — with a Y (@wyntermitchell) August 28, 2024

Firing Kelly Monaco is absolute lunacy. The show was on fire in the days when she had these bitches quaking in their boots #GH pic.twitter.com/9ptPwIXiaF — Monticello Edge (@MonticelloEdge) August 27, 2024

This bitch ass show absolutely has not wrote my girl right for the past five years it’s been nothing but straight disrespect, but us real Sam/Kelly fans know she deserves better and she is a leading woman on any show because she’s that damn good #GH #KellyMonaco #Sam pic.twitter.com/a7AYMXKOb7 — GH Fan (@GHFan10130) August 27, 2024

#GH #KellyMonaco #JASam Flooding the timeline. I’ve been so loyal to this show. Kelly has been so loyal to this show. The DISRESPECT is off the charts! Do not kill Sam and keep Kelly at GH! pic.twitter.com/zhcUZA95DE — aimee (@crimsonrum) August 27, 2024

The character of Sam McCall is very important to me. Sam was influential on my entire life and single handedly got me into General Hospital and soap operas. Her portrayer, Kelly Monaco has been unjustly fired after 2 decades of leading this show. #IStandWithKelly #NoKellyNoGH https://t.co/kwokmuAt0c pic.twitter.com/n9C1CeXDAr — X-Brat (@DISC0_DAZZLER) August 28, 2024