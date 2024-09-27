‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek: Dreion Is a ‘Shining Star’ (VIDEO)

The Voice returns on Monday (September 30) with the second round of blind auditions, and, based on this exclusive sneak peek at the episode, it’s going to be a lively one indeed.

In the above-embedded clip, the coaches all share a tender moment of wishing each other well. Snoop Dogg then leads Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé in an impromptu prayer, with everyone bowing their heads as he says, “Peace, love, spirit, and family. Beautiful show. Bless us.”

It’s a bit jarring to see the coaches getting gushy with one another rather than taking potshots like in the olden days of the Adam Levine and Blake Shelton frenemance.

In either case, the blessings do come quite fast after that, as a young man named Dreion takes the stage with a rousing rendition of The Manhattans’ “Shining Star.” We don’t get to see just how many chair turns Dreion earns, but at least Bublé is bought into this contestant right from the first line. And who wouldn’t be with his vocal confidence and buttery tones?

We will have to wait to find out whether Dreion is a full-on four-chair-turner when The Voice returns for the second round of blind auditions on Monday.

On a programming note, there will again be no Tuesday show next week, due to a preemption for the debate between vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz. However, the traditional Monday and Tuesday episodic schedule will resume the following week, starting on October 7.

