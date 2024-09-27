Savannah Chrisley Slams Brother Kyle in Jaw-Dropping Social Media Meltdown

Savannah Chrisley has said “the gloves are off” when it comes to her half-brother Kyle Chrisley, who she blasted on social media on Thursday, September 26.

The post came following Savannah’s mom Julie Chrisley‘s resentencing hearing on Wednesday (September 25), where a judge upheld her 84-month sentence for bank and tax fraud. After the verdict, Kyle took to his Instagram Stories to ask his followers to pray for Julie and his family.

Savannah took offense to Kyle’s post and shared a video on her own Instagram Stories blasting her half-brother. “I wanna address something really quick,” she said. “I have had people send me a post that Kyle decided to post on his Instagram and I am sick and tired of him using my parents to get likes and comments and traction on his social media.”

“So when it comes to Kyle and his wife,” Savannah continued, “if I were you, I would stop talking about my parents. Because you didn’t care and love mom when you were talking to the FBI and the DOJ. So at this point in time, all gloves are off. And with a background like what Kyle has and the way that he has treated people and has abused people, he really should just leave people alone.”

Kyle is the son of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, and the brother of the former couple’s eldest child, Lindsie Chrisley. Meanwhile, Savannah and her brothers Chase and Grayson are the children of Todd and his current wife, Julie. Todd and Julie were also given custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, following Kyle’s issues with substance abuse over the years. Chloe is now under the care of Savannah.

Following Savannah’s post, Kyle responded with a statement on his Instagram Story, writing, “I’m sorry you’re upset that I feel sad that my dad and Julie are still in federal prison. I’m sorry you don’t think I have the right to post photos I have of me as a child with my step mother or post asking for prayers for all of you who I know are heartbroken she didn’t come home yesterday.”

Kyle went on to say he “loves the entire family” and wishes “we could all repair our relationship” before claiming that he “never spoke to the FBI or the DOJ.”

“That is false information you’re spreading,” Kyle added. “I had no part in my dad or step mothers convictions or sentence.”

He also hit back at Savannah’s comments about his “background,” noting, “I think you might be commenting on the 2 alleged incidents that happened recently which you have no knowledge of and are just that – ALLEGED.”

“I have nothing else on my ‘background’ or any prior convictions and I would greatly appreciate you not continuing to spread false information about me,” Kyle concluded. “I do have the same right to post as anyone else and I think that you would appreciate the prayers.”

Tensions between Savannah and her half-siblings, Kyle and Lindsie, arose during Todd and Julie’s criminal case. Savannah alleged that Lindsie and Kyle “worked with the government” to help convict her parents of bank and tax fraud in 2022.

As for Kyle, he was recently “charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.” Kyle has disputed the charges, claiming that a man had been threatening him for months and trying to extort him for money. A court hearing is set for December.

Before Savannah’s video, Kyle posted on Instagram addressing complaints from some of his followers. “After Julie’s resentencing yesterday I asked you guys to pray for my family and some of y’all were pressed because she’s not my biological mom,” he wrote. “Biological or not, Julie is a huge part of my life. I love and care for her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Chrisley (@kyle.chrisley)

After her post blasting Kyle, Savannah shared a video on her Instagram page about the resentencing hearing, where she criticized the judge. Savannah said the judge “took some very personal jabs” at her family, saying, “She insinuated that I wasn’t taking care of the kids’ emotional well-being and that I was doing things for TV ratings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

“I was in such shock when those things were being said,” she continued. “And it lit something greater in me. Chloe and Grayson will always be my number one priority and I have sacrificed so that they can have the life that they deserve.”

You can watch Savannah’s full video above.