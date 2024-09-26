The scenes between Shanola Hampton‘s Gabi and Mark-Paul Gosselaar‘s Sir may be tense on-screen on Found, but as TV Insider’s exclusive first look at Season 2 shows, they’re a lot of fun together when they’re not in character.

Season 2 picks up directly where Season 1’s finale left off, with Gabi realizing Sir, her kidnapper she’d been holding in her basement until he escaped, has likely gone after Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), whom he had also taken as a kid. “You just dropped a bomb on the M&A team,” Gosselaar also reminds Hampton in our exclusive video. Gabi had just told her team—Lacey, Margaret (Kelli Williams), and Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta), after Dhan (Karan Oberoi) found out a bit sooner—the truth about Sir. They walked out on her. The trailer teases Gabi telling Trent (Brett Dalton).

Now, as the clips from Season 2 in this video reveal, Gabi can’t reach Lacey, Zeke, or Margaret, and she worries Sir could have done something.

“These two have never not had a barrier between them. He’s held her captive. She’s held him captive,” says Hampton. In Season 2, we’re seeing them without chains and “the anxiety on both ends of what the next chess move is going to be. You get to see that play out and it gives another pulse to the season.”

Adds Gosselaar, “There’s more separation, there’s more distance.” That leads to a fun exchange between the two. Watch the full video above for that and much more, including a look at what’s coming up when Gabi and Sir are in contact.

“Sir is determined to punish Gabi for ending their ‘arrangement,’” showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll teased for us. Their battle for power “is taken up a notch. They’re in a bigger playground, so anything is possible—for both Gabi and for Sir.”

What are you hoping to see in Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Found, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 3, 10/9c, NBC