Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Ahead of America’s Got Talent‘s Season 19 semifinals, fan-favorite singer Richard Goodall is getting humble about his overnight success with the NBC reality competition.

A school janitor from Indiana, Goodall has captured the hearts of audiences across the country with his renditions of tunes from Journey and Michael Bolton. As Goodall gears up to return to the stage for this latest round, he answered some rapid-fire questions regarding his fan-favorite status, advice he’s gotten from the judges, and what message he wants to send to future hopefuls.

You’re quickly becoming a fan-favorite competitor this season. How does it feel to know you’ve impacted viewers that way?

It makes me feel good. Meaning, I never dreamed that me, and my job, and me singing to the kids would impact the world the way it has.

Have you had any fun fan interactions? If yes, what were they like?

It is just as much fun for me as it is for, I can’t believe I’m saying this, my fans. People from everywhere coming to meet me? Yeah me.

I’ve had people drive from Michigan to meet me. One of the students made a drawing of me that looked great. All of this is so surreal to me.

You work as a janitor, and the school year has started. Are you missing the students?

Yes, I miss the kids and coworkers. But I am so excited to see after the show where all of this takes me and [my fiancee] Angie.

You’ve covered Journey and Michael Bolton, which artists do you hope to cover next on the show?

While I can’t reveal my next song, I can tell you that just about anything from the ’80s. I love [it].

The judges offer constructive feedback sometimes. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received so far?

Stay true to the path of song choice. Which I think I have. The problem with doing a song straight is it can come out a bit karaoke-ish. And trust me, I sing karaoke all the time! So, you have to set yourself apart.

What advice would you give to someone hoping to audition on AGT?

Try out! No matter what age you are what you look like try out! It’s never too late. Look at me.

What is the biggest way your life has changed since trying out for AGT?

Can’t walk through Walmart! [Laughs] My life has changed knowing I have inspired people to take small chances.

How do you hope your story inspires others to chase their dreams?

Taking small chances. Kindness and love above all.

America’s Got Talent, Season 19, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

