‘AGT’ Fan Favorite Richard Goodall Gets Married Just Days Before Finale

Singing middle school janitor Richard Goodall has not only won the hearts of America’s Got Talent viewers this year, but he’s now also married the love of his life.

Goodall and his fiancée Angie Vanoven tied the knot on Wednesday, September 18, just days before the AGT Season 19 grand final next Tuesday, September 24. Goodall announced the happy news on his Facebook page, where he revealed members of the AGT family were in attendance for the special moment.

“As of 3pm pacific time Angie and I are now Richard and Angela VanGoodall!” the fan-favorite singer wrote.

In a follow-up post, he added, “An amazing night day and night last night married to my love with my agt family attending and we got the pleasure of eating in Malibu on the beach at moonshadows! So blessed and eternally grateful.”

The night before his wedding, Goodall had taken to the stage for the first part of the AGT final, where he performed an incredible rendition of Journey’s “Faithfully.” The performance received high praise from the judges, with Howie Mandel going as far as to say, “I will make a prediction right now: I think you just sang yourself $1 million.”

Goodall’s friends and fans flooded the comments section with congratulations and well wishes.

“Congratulations That would have been fun and a day you’ll remember! How many of us can say we got married on the beach in Malibu with a group of AGT stars as friends and guests!!!” wrote one commenter.

“Now you’re a winner already!” said another.

“Congratulations to you both. So happy for you Richard you been through so much over the years and u deserve nothing but happiness my friend…” another added.

Another wrote, “Watching your journey has lifted my heart and the hearts of so many perhaps more than you realize.”

There is no time for a honeymoon just yet, as Goodall will be back in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the AGT grand final, where he’s scheduled to perform with Journey guitarist Neal Schon. Will Mandel’s prediction come true with Goodall walking away as the Season 19 champion?

Based on YouTube views, Goodall certainly appears to be the favorite heading into the final. As of Thursday night, Goodall’s latest performance has been viewed 1.6 million times. For comparison, the next most-viewed act is Roni Sagi & Rhythm, with 373,000 views, and then quick-change act Solange Kardinaly with 340,000 views.

Do you think Goodall will be crowned Season 19 champion? Who are you rooting for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.