‘Friends’ Game Show in the Works at Max
Friends fans are going to be clap-clap-clap-clapping over this news. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Friends, Max is creating a Friends-themed game show where fans get to relive certain experiences from the show and put their trivia knowledge to the test. Let’s get bamboozled!
Fast Friends will be a four-part competition series filmed inside the Friends-themed pop-up experience called “The Friends Experience: The One in New York,” an installation with recreated sets and activities for fans to experience in person. Production will begin next month.
In a press release, the streamer revealed, “From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan.”
The show is executive-produced by Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault, and Dan Norris. Richard Burgio serves as co-executive producer.
Additionally, Max has revealed a Friends collection page with hand-picked episodes shuffled into the following categories, as Ross Geller would do:
- The Most Watched Episodes
- Chandler Bing, the King of One-Liners (Best of Chandler)
- How YOU Doin’? (Best of Joey)
- We Were On A Break (Ross and Rachel Highlights)
- On Monica’s Menu (Best of Monica)
- Friendsgiving (Thanksgiving Episodes)
- Phoebe Buffay, AKA Regina Phalange (Best of Phoebe)
- The One With The Celebrity Guest
Bonuses contained in the collection also include these featurettes:
- Friends From The Start: The creative team discusses the development and casting of Friends while reflecting on the challenges that arose during the early years.
- When Friends Become Family: Delve into the inspiration and development of some of the most iconic episodes and favorite moments from Friends.
- The Legacy of Friends: The creative team discusses bringing Friends to an end and reflects on the pop culture influence and lasting legacy of the series.
The streamer also announced that Max Ultimate Ad-Free subscribers can also stream Friends in 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and HDR10 on supported devices, which enhances the viewing experience.
