‘Friends’ Game Show in the Works at Max

Friends fans are going to be clap-clap-clap-clapping over this news. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Friends, Max is creating a Friends-themed game show where fans get to relive certain experiences from the show and put their trivia knowledge to the test. Let’s get bamboozled!

Fast Friends will be a four-part competition series filmed inside the Friends-themed pop-up experience called “The Friends Experience: The One in New York,” an installation with recreated sets and activities for fans to experience in person. Production will begin next month.

In a press release, the streamer revealed, “From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan.”

The show is executive-produced by Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault, and Dan Norris. Richard Burgio serves as co-executive producer.

Additionally, Max has revealed a Friends collection page with hand-picked episodes shuffled into the following categories, as Ross Geller would do:

The Most Watched Episodes

Chandler Bing, the King of One-Liners (Best of Chandler)

How YOU Doin’? (Best of Joey)

We Were On A Break (Ross and Rachel Highlights)

On Monica’s Menu (Best of Monica)

Friendsgiving (Thanksgiving Episodes)

Phoebe Buffay, AKA Regina Phalange (Best of Phoebe)

The One With The Celebrity Guest

Bonuses contained in the collection also include these featurettes:

Friends From The Start: The creative team discusses the development and casting of Friends while reflecting on the challenges that arose during the early years.

When Friends Become Family: Delve into the inspiration and development of some of the most iconic episodes and favorite moments from Friends.

The Legacy of Friends: The creative team discusses bringing Friends to an end and reflects on the pop culture influence and lasting legacy of the series.

The streamer also announced that Max Ultimate Ad-Free subscribers can also stream Friends in 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and HDR10 on supported devices, which enhances the viewing experience.

