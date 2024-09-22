Over the course of 10 seasons, the only things the central six characters in Friends went through more than Central Perk coffee were significant others.

Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer) proved to be a revolving door of fleeting flings, long-term relationships, drunken Las Vegas marriages, and every shade of bad date in between.

The show, which premiered 30 years ago on September 22, 1994, defined the era of “will they/won’t they?” romances with Rachel and Ross’ on-again, off-again relationship. It made audiences fall in love with the unexpected pairing of detailed-oriented Monica and sarcasm-machine Chandler.

Yes, it was a show about friendship. But it was also a show about love in its many forms. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Friends, we ranked the top 10 couples from the series.