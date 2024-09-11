Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

As the weeks pass, fans of Young Sheldon get that much closer to the arrival of CBS‘s latest chapter in The Big Bang Theory franchise, with the spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Set to premiere on Thursday, October 17, the multi-camera sitcom is shifting focus from Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) to his older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) as he embarks on the latest chapter of his young adult life, playing husband to Emily Osment‘s Mandy and dad to their baby daughter CeeCee.

When it comes to the early days of marriage, Mandy and Georgie are sort of facing an uphill battle as they move into her parents’ house, where Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso) are primary examples of a husband-wife dynamic. Could it spell trouble though as the more experienced couple have anything but a smooth dynamic?

Mix in the struggles of being young parents and there’s a lot for Georgie and Mandy to contend with, but that’s part of the fun as Jordan points out, “I think there’s just a lot of people that can relate to it, you know, and just like from Young Sheldon, there are so many different characters that so many different people in this world can relate to.”

That, he says, is “the reason for the success of the show, and we’re going to try to bring that with this next one.”

Another side of the relatability coin pertains to Mandy who Osment notes, “I’m excited to see where [she] ends up with her career. I think it’ll be hard for them to go too long without giving her another passion. And I think that makes it even more relatable because I know so many moms that juggle work and being a mother.”

While fans wait to see these elements in action, stay tuned for more on Young Sheldon‘s upcoming spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as we approach the premiere on CBS.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS and streaming on Paramount+