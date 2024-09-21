David Graham, ‘Peppa Pig’ & ‘Thunderbirds’ Voice Actor, Dies at 99

David Graham, a British actor who voiced characters on TV shows like Peppa Pig and Thunderbirds across a decades-long career, has died at age 99.

Anderson Entertainment, the production company behind the Thunderbirds franchise, announced the news in an X post on Friday, September 20.

“We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham, the voice [of] Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains, and so many more,” the company wrote. “David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family.”

We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham. The voice Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and so many more. David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and… pic.twitter.com/DB4HTawHiU — Gerry Anderson (@GerryAndersonTV) September 20, 2024

Jamie Anderson, son of Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson, also paid tribute to Graham on X, writing, “Farewell, dear David! What heartbreaking news that the legendary David Graham has left us aged 99. The last Tracy brother, voice of Parker, and so much more. A great actor, iconic voice, and all-round lovely man. We’ll all miss him very much.”

Graham started voicing Thunderbirds characters in 1965, when the British sci-fi series premiered. And he played Aloysius Parker again in the 2015 ITV remake series Thunderbirds Are Go. “I’m chuffed to bits to be asked back,” he told the Daily Mirror at the time.

Born to a working-class family in North London, Graham discovered his love for acting in childhood but was sidetracked by jobs as a World War II radar mechanic and an office clerk. Eventually, he went to theater school in New York City, came back to his native United Kingdom, and got repertory theater work that led to his screen career.

The actor is also famous for voicing the Daleks in early episodes of Doctor Who, and he lent his voice to Grandpa Pig in Peppa Pig, a role he had since 2004.

“The voice has been very steady over the years, which has been marvelous because it pays,” he told the Mirror. “I do act while I’m doing the voice. I put all my energy in. Just because it’s a cartoon or puppet doesn’t mean you don’t take it seriously. I take it as seriously as working at the National [Theatre].”