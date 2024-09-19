On Thursday, September 19, Starz shared the first trailer for the all-new interview series Fat Joe Talks. Beginning Friday, October 4. The weekly interview show will follow the Grammy-nominated artist as he brings viewers into intimate conversations with familiar faces in the fields of politics, entertainment, sports, and more.

Season 1 will open in the borough that birthed the Wu-Tang Clan — Staten Island, New York. Fat Joe will talk with one of the group’s most iconic members, Clifford “Method Man” Smith Jr., about coming of age in hip-hop during the ’90s, the legacy of the Wu-Tang Clan, and managing the demands of Hollywood with his role of husband and father.

Additional first-season guests include Method Man’s Power Book II: Ghost co-star Mary J. Blige, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, 12-time Grammy winner Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, dancehall icon Buju Banton, chart-topper Alyssa “Latto” Stephens, entertainment mogul Clifford “T.I.” Harris, and Fat Joe’s close friend and collaborator, Remy Ma.

Fat Joe Talks marks the first the famed Terror Squad head honcho will host his own talk show, but he’s far from being the new kid on the block. Music lovers first met him in 1993 as the fierce lyricist who penned the breakout hit “Flow Joe.” Since then, he’s released a series of smashes like “Lean Back,” “What’s Luv?” and “All The Way Up,” but the latest act in his career has allowed him to show that he is “more than a rapper.” The South Bronx native has lobbied for equitable healthcare on Capitol Hill, opened a sneaker store, and guest-hosted a collection of shows, including the BET Hip-Hop Awards, The Drew Barrymore Show, and The Wendy Williams Show.

“I’ve been preparing all my life for the moment to host my own show, and it’s finally here,” Fat Joe said. “I’m looking forward to showing another side of my personality and having compelling conversations with some of the world’s most influential leaders and entertainers. Get your popcorn ready.”

Fat Joe Talks, Friday, October 4, 9/8c, Starz