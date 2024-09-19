The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Devin Strader has been at the center of controversy ever since his stint on The Bachelorette ended. The Houston native ended his engagement to Jenn Tran before the finale episode aired, and Tran claimed he ended their engagement in a 15-minute phone call. The former lead has been outspoken about the breakup.

Strader then posted and deleted a 13-minute response video on Instagram, where he aired all of his grievances and leaked private text messages with Tran. Days later, details about his 2017 arrest surfaced. In the wake of the news about his past coming to light, he has released a statement to TV Insider about this and other reported controversies:

“Following my time on The Bachelorette, there have been many stories and misrepresentations put out in the media that I want to take a moment to address. I want to apologize for the video I released following the final episode. I am not proud of that lapse in judgment. I am truly grateful for my time on the show, nd for getting the chance to know and love Jenn. I certainly regret hurting her in any way. She is a very special person, and I wish her nothing but good things.

Most recently, there have been challenges from a low point in my past that have been brought up and severely misconstrued. The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted. That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed. My college ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling and eventually ended our relationship on good terms. This was the first time I ever fell in love and I learned a lot from our relationship. It was a growing experience for both of us.

I know that I have made mistakes in my life and that I am not perfect, but I have continued to work every day to be someone that my family and friends would be proud of, and I am truly thankful to everyone who has been by my side.”

Entertainment Weekly previously reported details of his 2017 arrest. Strader was arrested on accusations that he burglarized his ex-girlfriend’s home. He pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property of less than $500. He received one year of unsupervised probation.

Tran, who called her breakup with Strader “a blessing in disguise” on The Viall Files podcast, has not said anything about the news that broke on September 17.