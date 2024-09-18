The casts of the three One Chicago shows—Med, Fire, and P.D., all premiering new seasons on Wednesday, September 25 on NBC—are excited to be back for what they promise to be action-packed, drama-filled episodes, as they share in TV Insider’s exclusive first look.

All three shows have new cast members joining this season—Sarah Ramos and Darren Barnet as new docs on Med, Dermot Mulroney as the new Fire chief, and Toya Turner as a new patrol officer on P.D.—and our new video offers a look at some of them in action.

“It’s great to join Chicago Fire,” Mulroney shares. “I think they have two other shows, is that right? Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.”

P.D. stars Patrick John Flueger and Jason Beghe tease that they get right into it, saying respectively that they’re “off to the races” and they “hit the ground running.” It’s exactly what we’d expect. “It’s like coming off a summer break for school,” Flueger adds. “There’s that piece of you that wants to get back to the schoolyard so you can hang out and play with your friends.” That’s a sentiment echoed by multiple people across the shows.

“Every cast member has come back wanting to serve the story first and foremost,” says P.D.‘s LaRoyce Hawkins.

“Everyone is on their A-game, and I think I fit right in,” Ramos says. (Her character, showrunner Allen MacDonald told us as part of our extensive One Chicago Fall Preview, cares about “being efficient,” not making friends.)

Mulroney teases that the new season begins “literally with a bang,” which the Chicago Fire Season 13 premiere photos hinted at and this new video shows more of. He’s coming in as the new chief, replacing Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), a “pretty big shake-up in the firehouse,” according to Fire‘s Daniel Kyri. “Chief Pascal is very different than Boden, and he makes that clear,” Miranda Rae Mayo says.

Watch the full video above for much more from the One Chicago casts as well as a look at the new seasons. Then, head to the comments section below and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing on Med, Fire, and P.D.

Chicago Med, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC