‘Chicago Fire’: Dermot Mulroney’s Chief Joins 51 in Action-Packed Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Peter Gordon/NBC

Chicago Fire

 More

It looks like Chicago Fire is going to be able to see firsthand what the new chief, Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who comes from Miami, is like in the middle of chaos in the Season 13 premiere.

NBC has released photos from the September 25 episode, and they offer a look at Dom at 51 as well as at the scene of a fire with the rest of the firefighters and paramedics. We’re especially interested in that conversation he has in his office with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), whom Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) had told he wanted to take over for him once he left in the Season 12 finale. Plus, it looks like Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Carver (Jake Lockett) will either have the talk they need to about their relationship or keep putting it off.

Pascal is going to “shake everything up,” showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider as part of our extensive Fall Preview of Season 13. Pascal leads different than Boden does. He “is enigmatic, he wants to peel back the layers of the firefighters to find out more about them as firefighters and people because knowledge is power to him. He’s got his eye out for people who cross the line.” Look for “different reactions” from the rest of the house about their new boss, and Newman teases “surprises in terms of who bonds with Pascal and who doesn’t.”

As for the emergencies, the EP says there are “amazing hero scenes,” including in the premiere, with a vape warehouse on fire.

One Chicago Shakes Things Up This Fall — Find Out What's Next
Related

One Chicago Shakes Things Up This Fall — Find Out What's Next

Scroll down to check out all the photos from the premiere, of Mulroney’s Pascal and more, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see this season.

Chicago Fire, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC 

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

Meet Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney)

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

What does Herrmann think of the new chief?

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

How’s Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) feeling about Truck this season?

Randy Flagler as Capp, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Jocelyn Hudon as Novak, Michael Bradway as Damon, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Anthony Ferraris as Tony, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

These briefings will never be the same without Boden

Christian Stolte as Randy
Peter Gordon/NBC

How do the vets feel about the changes at 51?

Michael Bradway as Damon — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

The next 51 romance?

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

Carver (Jake Lockett) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) need to talk

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Novak, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eichenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Anthony Ferraris as Tony — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

What will the atmosphere at 51 be with the new chief?

'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

Uh-oh!

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

51 on scene

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

How will Dom do during an emergency?

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

Herrmann and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) observing the scene

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

Squad on scene

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Novak — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

Paramedics Violet and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon)

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

Dom in the middle of the action

Chicago Fire

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Goodall and Solange on AGT
1
‘AGT’: Who’s In the Grand Final & Who Got Eliminated?
Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko on After the Final Rose
2
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Dotun Olubeko Dishes Advice for Jenn Tran and Gives Charity Lawson Update
Jerry O'Connell hosts Big Brother
3
How Did Jerry O’Connell Do as ‘Big Brother’ Host & Who Got Evicted?
Mark Palmere on 'Jeopardy!'
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Player’s Buzzer Method Stirs Up Strong Fan Reactions
'Dancing With the Stars' pros absent from show
5
Where Is Lindsay Arnold & Other ‘DWTS’ Pros?