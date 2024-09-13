It looks like Chicago Fire is going to be able to see firsthand what the new chief, Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who comes from Miami, is like in the middle of chaos in the Season 13 premiere.

NBC has released photos from the September 25 episode, and they offer a look at Dom at 51 as well as at the scene of a fire with the rest of the firefighters and paramedics. We’re especially interested in that conversation he has in his office with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), whom Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) had told he wanted to take over for him once he left in the Season 12 finale. Plus, it looks like Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Carver (Jake Lockett) will either have the talk they need to about their relationship or keep putting it off.

Pascal is going to “shake everything up,” showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider as part of our extensive Fall Preview of Season 13. Pascal leads different than Boden does. He “is enigmatic, he wants to peel back the layers of the firefighters to find out more about them as firefighters and people because knowledge is power to him. He’s got his eye out for people who cross the line.” Look for “different reactions” from the rest of the house about their new boss, and Newman teases “surprises in terms of who bonds with Pascal and who doesn’t.”

As for the emergencies, the EP says there are “amazing hero scenes,” including in the premiere, with a vape warehouse on fire.

Scroll down to check out all the photos from the premiere, of Mulroney’s Pascal and more, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see this season.

Chicago Fire, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC