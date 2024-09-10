‘All My Children’s Alexa Havins Is New Lulu Spencer on ‘General Hospital’

Lulu Spencer Falconeri is waking up from her coma in General Hospital, and All My Children alum Alexa Havins will take on the role when she’s revived. TV Insider has confirmed that Havins’ debut as Lulu will air later this fall on ABC.

Lulu has been in a coma in the soap opera since late 2020 after the Floating Rib, a local restaurant/bar in Port Charles, blew up. Speculation about the possibility of Lulu waking up from her coma began this summer when the July 19 episode showed Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), Lulu’s ex, and Laura Collins (Genie Francis), her mother, visiting her in the hospital.

In the scene, Dante and Laura expressed their desperate need for Lulu to wake up as their children needed their mother. Lulu was played by an uncredited actor at the time. In June, it was revealed that Jonathan Jackson would return as Lucky Spencer, Lulu’s brother, an early sign of Lulu’s impending return.

Havins’ casting was first reported by Daytime Confidential. The actor, 43, was a scene-stealer on All My Children when she played Babe Carey from 2003-2007. One of her AMC costars, Jacob Young, once played Lucky on GH (see them both below).

The last credited actor to play Lulu was Emme Rylan, who confirmed the character’s recasting on Instagram on August 7.

Rylan said she was “very disappointed” that the series didn’t ask her to reprise the role, but was “glad to finally have closure” about the part. Rylan took over the role from two-time Daytime Emmy-winner Julie Marie Berman, who played Lulu from 2005 to 2013. Rylan played Lulu from 2013-2020.

TV Insider previously reported on August 5 that a casting call for a character believed to be Lulu (named Lauren in the listing) was making the rounds.

The casting call was looking for a blonde white woman between the ages of 34-40 who can play “beautiful, dynamic, and fiery,” three descriptors that perfectly fit Lulu pre-coma. The casting call also said the character has recently overcome challenging circumstances and has come out the other side stronger and more determined than ever.

Havins also played Babe on One Life to Live. She’s appeared in Astronaut Wives Club, Grey’s Anatomy, Barry, Sweet Magnolias, and more since leaving All My Children. This marks her first major soap opera role since playing Babe. Havins has been married to her former AMC leading man, Justin Bruening, since 2005.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC