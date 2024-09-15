Emmys 2024: ‘Happy Days’ Stars Ron Howard & Henry Winkler Reunite

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler reunite at the Emmys
Emmys
The 76th annual Emmys has arrived, and with it comes the celebration of TV hits past and present as the event makes way for some extra special reunions, among which included a 50th-anniversary reunion for Happy Days stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard.

Presented by co-host Eugene Levy, Howard and Winkler took to the stage to present Emmy in the category for Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series.

Before they turned their attention to the nominees, Winkler called out Howard’s recent Emmy win for his documentary Jim Henson: Idea Man.  And it was then time to note that the stage fashioned after Happy Days‘ set “feels like home.”

'Happy Days' costars Ron Howard and Henry Winkler reunite at the Emmys

“Did you notice anything?” Howard questioned then, noting that no theme song played for the stars during their entrance. “Candice Bergen had a theme song,” Howard complained before he suggested Winkler fix that problem.

“You went to the Yale School of Drama, Henry. You know you can do it,” Howard noted before Winkler walked over to the jukebox where he threw an elbow into it before the classic TV theme sounded.

Once the music was sorted, Winkler and Howard got to present the award to The Bear‘s Christopher Storer.

For those who need a refresher, Happy Days debuted in January 1974 and became an instant TV classic running for eleven seasons until concluding in 1984. Created by the legendary Garry Marshall, Happy Days was set in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and followed the lives of the Cunningham family, led by patriarch Howard (Tom Bosley), his wife Marion (Marion Ross), and their children Richie (Howard) and Joanie (Erin Moran) as they live through the 1950s.

With plenty of heart and laughs, Happy Days chronicled the family’s day-to-day as well as the wisdom bestowed upon them by greaser Fonzie (Winkler). During its run, Happy Days won a single Emmy award in 1978 for Film Editing in a Comedy Series. Winkler earned three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 1976, 1977, and 1978.

What did you think of the exciting reunion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section, below.

