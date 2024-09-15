The 2024 Emmys In Memoriam segment sparked backlash from viewers, who quickly criticized Jelly Roll‘s song choice and pointed out that actress Shelley Duvall was omitted. The country singer performed “I’m Not Okay” onstage during the ceremony, which didn’t go over well with some of the Emmy audience due to the lyrics’ focus on depression and suicidal thoughts.

I don’t mean disrespect to Jelly Roll (which already feels ironic) but choosing to sing a song about depression, suicidal thoughts and hanging on is a curious choice for the “in memoriam” section of The Emmys. Did I miss something with the way these folks passed? #Emmys #odd — Mimi (@MSquared720) September 16, 2024

Jelly Roll is singing a song about suicide over an In Memoriam of people who mostly did not die by choice. #Emmys — Marlena Rodriguez (@MarlenaRodrigz) September 16, 2024

One notable Hollywood actor missing from the In Memoriam segment was Duvall, who died in July at the age of 75. The performer was known for her roles in movies like The Shining and Popeye, but she had several TV roles over the course of her career.

Fans immediately pointed out Duvall’s absence. One said she was “instrumental to children’s television in the ’80s and ’90s’ and her omission was “beyond rude.”

No Shelley Duvall mention in the In Memoriam?! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/w4B04BpgDJ — Mahnaz Dar (@DibblyFresh) September 16, 2024

shelley duvall was instrumental to children’s television in the 80’s & 90’s, so it’s beyond rude of the emmys to not include her in the memorial section — ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ (@deerisms) September 16, 2024



Many viewers were curious about whether or not TV stars Matthew Perry, Treat Williams, and Andre Braugher were snubbed. Since the 2023 Emmys ceremony aired in January 2024, the actors were included then.

Ahead of the ceremony, Jelly Roll spoke with E! red carpet correspondent Laverne Cox about being asked to sing at the Emmys.

“It was a no-brainer for me. Our whole mission statement musically is therapeutic music, and music is medicine, and music can heal,” the singer said.

He said the song is “very cathartic” before adding, “I’ve seen the impact it has on people on tour and just in life, and I hope it helps somebody heal tonight, and I hope it helps somebody grieve.”