Viewers Call Out Emmys for Jelly Roll’s In Memoriam Song, Shelley Duvall Snub

Avery Thompson
Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The 2024 Emmys In Memoriam segment sparked backlash from viewers, who quickly criticized Jelly Roll‘s song choice and pointed out that actress Shelley Duvall was omitted. The country singer performed “I’m Not Okay” onstage during the ceremony, which didn’t go over well with some of the Emmy audience due to the lyrics’ focus on depression and suicidal thoughts.

One notable Hollywood actor missing from the In Memoriam segment was Duvall, who died in July at the age of 75. The performer was known for her roles in movies like The Shining and Popeye, but she had several TV roles over the course of her career.

Fans immediately pointed out Duvall’s absence. One said she was “instrumental to children’s television in the ’80s and ’90s’ and her omission was “beyond rude.”


Many viewers were curious about whether or not TV stars Matthew Perry, Treat Williams, and Andre Braugher were snubbed. Since the 2023 Emmys ceremony aired in January 2024, the actors were included then.

Ahead of the ceremony, Jelly Roll spoke with E! red carpet correspondent Laverne Cox about being asked to sing at the Emmys.

“It was a no-brainer for me. Our whole mission statement musically is therapeutic music, and music is medicine, and music can heal,” the singer said.

He said the song is “very cathartic” before adding, “I’ve seen the impact it has on people on tour and just in life, and I hope it helps somebody heal tonight, and I hope it helps somebody grieve.”

