Shelley Duvall Dead at 75

Shelley Duvall has died at the age of 75.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress died in her sleep due to complications from diabetes on Thursday (July 11). She was at her home in Blanco, Texas, at the time.

Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed the news to the publication, saying in a statement, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”

Duvall was perhaps best known for her iconic role as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. She was also known for her role as Olive Oyl in Popeye, Pansy in Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits, and as the narrator and host of the Fairie Tale Theatre children’s show, for which she received a Peabody Award.

Her turn in 3 Women won her several Best Actress awards, including the 1977 Cannes Film Festival. She was twice nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for her children’s programs Tall Tales & Legends and Shelley Duvall’s Bedtime Stories.

She was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Women Film Critics Circle Awards and was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in 2020.

The actress retired in 2002 but returned for an independent horror film, The Forest Hills.