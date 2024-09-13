‘Alf’ Star Benji Gregory’s Shocking Cause of Death Revealed

ALF star Benji Gregory’s cause of death has been revealed. The former child star, who played Brian Tanner in the 1980s sitcom, was found dead in his car along with his service dog on June 13, 2024, but news of his death wasn’t reported until July 10. He was 46 years old.

Gregory and his dog, Hans, were both reportedly found dead in his car in a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona. The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner says the actor died from heat exposure in the setting of hepatic cirrhosis, according to TMZ. His death has been ruled an accident.

Hepatic cirrhosis is the scarring (fibrosis) of the liver caused by long-term liver damage. The cause of the cirrhosis is currently unknown.

Per TMA, it’s believed that Gregory went to the Chase Bank to deposit residual checks when he fell asleep in the parking lot in the Arizona summer heat. Gregory’s sister, Rebecca, confirmed the news of her brother’s passing to TMZ in July. She shared at that time that Gregory experienced mental health illnesses, including depression, bipolar disorder, and sleep disorder.

Gregory played Brian Tanner for over 100 episodes of ALF. He went on to act in Punky Brewster, Amazing Stories, and The Twilight Zone, in addition to doing voice over work in Fantastic Max and Back to the Future.

He eventually left the entertainment industry in 2003 and switched careers to join the United States Navy. He became an aerographer’s mate before receiving an honorary medical discharge in 2005 after two years of service.

Gregory was born on May 26, 1978, in Los Angeles.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.