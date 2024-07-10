‘ALF’ Star Benji Gregory Dies at 46

Former child star Benji Gregory, who was known for his adorable turn as Brian Tanner on TV’s sitcom ALF, has died at the age of 46.

TMZ reports that his sister confirmed his death. Was reportedly found in his car near a bank in Peoria, Arizona, nearly a month ago on June 13. His cause of death has not been announced, but his sister reportedly told the site that he experienced mental health illnesses, including depression, bipolar disorder, and sleep disorder. Others close to the late actor reportedly theorized that he fell asleep in his car and died due to the heat. His service dog Hans was also in the vehicle and reportedly perished alongside him.

In addition to portraying Brian Tanner for over 100 episodes of the TV series, the actor was also known for his voice roles in ’80s animated series such as Fantastic Max and Back to the Future. He also enjoyed early guest roles in other live-action shows such as Punky Brewster, Amazing Stories, and The Twilight Zone.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.