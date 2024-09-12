Ahead of the spooky season, Netflix is assembling a new list of streamable screams. This year’s Netflix & Chills list features everything from vintage horror favorites to spine-tingling series to anticipated horror sequels.

Such titles include The Platform 2, the intriguing follow-up to the 2019 Spanish thriller that became a hit for the streamer, Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 5, and Woman of the Hour, the wild based-on-a-true story about the serial killer who went on a dating show.

Here’s the full list of the 2024 Netflix & Chills offerings, along with descriptions of the upcoming new originals.

September

Jaws, Jaws 2, and Jaws 3 – Now on Netflix

Ancient Aliens Season 8 – Now on Netflix

Fright Fest at Six Flags x Stranger Things – Now Open

Sector 36 (India) – September 13

Gyeongseong Creature 2 (Korea) – September 27

Set in 2024 Seoul, Season 2 uncovers the never-ending ties — the good and the bad — that fate weaves in Gyeongseong via Ho-jae, a man deceptively similar in looks and demeanor to Tae-sang, and Chae-ok, a survivor of the Gyeongseong spring.”

Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.”

October

It 2, Till Death, Halloween – October 1

Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 5 – October 2

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist – October 3

It’s What’s Inside – October 4

El Hoyo 2 (The Platform 2) (Spain) – October 4

Outside (Phillippines) – October 11

Mighty Monsterwheelies – October 14

The Shadow Strays (Indonesia) – October 17

World: Chaos Theory Season 2 – October 17

Woman of the Hour – October 18

Family Pack (France) – October 23

Don’t Move – October 25

La Ultima Noche en Tremor (Spain) – October 25

Time Cut – October 30

Murder Mindfully – October 30

The Manhattan Alien Abduction – October TBD

Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 5: “ The iconic and gripping series returns with four new episodes featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. “

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist: “ The Bad Guys set off on the ultimate Halloween heist, absconding with legendary deceased crook Reginald E. Scary’s prized stolen amulet. While on their mission in Scary’s haunted mansion, Wolf has a few tricks up his sleeve to spook his crew. But when Wolf ends up being haunted the Bad Guys must revisit the mansion to return the cursed loot.”

It’s What’s Inside: “ A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges.”

El Hoyo 2 (The Platform 2): “ As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?” Related Freeform '31 Nights of Halloween': The Complete 2024 Schedule

Mighty Monsterwheelies: “ Tapping into the Universal Monsters vault, Mighty Monstewheelies is an action-packed adventure-comedy series which reimagines classic characters as half-monster, half-truck vehicle heroes who team up to use their special powers to serve and protect the all-vehicle city of Motorvania from troublemakers like Phantom Freeze and Invisible Van.”

The Shadow Strays: “ After nearly botching a mission, Codename 13, a prodigal assassin, found herself suspended from further duties. The killer teen meets Monji, a young boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji disappears, 13 sets out on a path of destruction to find her only friend, even at the cost of defying her mentor and the organization she belongs to, The Shadows.”

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2: “ Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of ‘The Nublar Six’ are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.”

Woman of the Hour: “ The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game.”

Family Pack: “Werewolves of Millers Hollow c reated by Philippe Des Pallières and Hervé Marly and published by Asmodee Group.”

Don’t Move: “ A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.”

La Ultima Noche En Tremor (The Last Night at Tremore Beach): “ A musician and composer in crisis retreats into a coastal village in the north to finish his latest work. His only neighbors for miles around are a married couple living in the next house. After a serious accident during a storm, the musician begins to experience some terrifying visions about his neighbors.”

Time Cut: “ A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister.”

Murder Mindfully: “ Björn Diemel (Tom Schilling), a top-flight lawyer, unexpectedly becomes a murderer: With a mindfulness seminar he tries to create a better work-life balance, spend more quality time with his daughter and – hopefully – save his marriage. And the seminar does what it promised – although not in the way he imagined. In the wake of his newly learned mindfulness techniques, his client Dragan Sergowicz (Sascha Geršak) – a brutal and careless mafia boss – bites the dust. And although he now has the police and the entire mafia clan snapping at his heels, Björn finds himself able to keep his cool and keep his life in order too. And if more murders are what it takes now to solve his problems, it’s just a natural consequence of his new, mindful outlook.”

The Manhattan Alien Abduction: “ This is the true story behind one of ufology’s greatest mysteries which is still a source of controversy on social media and online forums. But few know that a filmmaker was embedded at the heart of the Manhattan abduction and filmed it all. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, this is the real-life X Files, caught on camera.”