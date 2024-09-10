Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Whether the #MomTok swinging scandal lured you in or the elusive “Mormon” label, there’s no denying that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become a massive hit. The show follows eight friends all tackling to live in the modern world while abiding, and often bending, the rules of the Church of the Latter-day Saints.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, and Co. have been doing a terrific job of presenting themselves in a dramatic yet fun way. Not quite Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Hulu’s Mormon Wives still brings the drama with frenemies, dirty sodas, and relationship troubles.

Between the fallout of Taylor’s arrest and surprise pregnancy, Whitney Leavitt and Taylor vying for the #MomTok throne, and a Chippendales adventure, Mormon Wives is delivering reality TV gold. So, will Hulu’s latest hit get a Season 2? Here’s what we know so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

No definite answer has been given yet, but the future seems to be quite promising for the content creators. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is already a huge hit. Released on September 6, it didn’t take long to become the most-watched show on Hulu in the U.S. Furthermore, previous fans and new watchers alike have been posting their thoughts all over social media, making this an interactive adventure for all who like this kind of entertainment.

“Finally started the secret lives of mormon wives and would just like to thank the state of utah for consistently delivering deliciously unhinged content,” fan @alexaakriistine wrote on X. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Teddi Mellencamp‘s wrote on Instagram that she’s “obsessed” with the show. It’s clear everyone wants more episodes ASAP.

When would The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 premiere?

Most of the first season was shot in early 2024, except Episode 1, which was filmed in February 2023 around the time of Taylor’s arrest. If Mormon Wives gets renewed, we’d likely see the influencers on our screens again in 2025.

Which cast members will return for Season 2?

Since no real information has been provided yet, which of the women will come back to the show is not an automatic given. It is expected that current Utah residents Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, and Demi Engemann will return. However, the status of two Mormon Wives stars is in question.

Whitney, who is supposedly friends with most of the others again after a feud on the show but has seemingly left #MomTok, is being cryptic about her future with the show. “I think my best answer to that question is I want to wait to see it,” she told Page Six, noting that she hadn’t watched Season 1 just yet. “I want to wait to see what was really said, what was really done. It’s kind of hard to make that decision when I have no idea.”

What about Jennifer and her husband Zac Affleck? With Jennifer and Zac moving to New York City for medical school, it’s unclear if the Afflecks would be back full time. Jennifer gave a cryptic answer about a second season and hinted she’d return. “You’ll just have to wait for Season 2 to see what happens,” Jennifer Us Weekly, teasing her return to the show.

The Hulu series could also add other influencers within the Mormon #MomTok world.

