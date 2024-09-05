Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jennifer Affleck might not be the social media star that originated the #MomTok hashtag, but she is for sure the most-talked-about content creator of the bunch. Jennifer stars in the new Hulu show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The reason? Her famous last name.

You probably had to do a double-take when you saw the Hulu reality show’s cast list. No, Jennifer Lopez isn’t starring in Mormon Wives. This is a different Jen, but she is related to the Hollywood Afflecks. With the hype around The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, here’s everything you need to know about Jennifer and her family.

Who is Jennifer Affleck married to?

The 25-year-old MomToker met her now-husband, Zac Affleck, when she was just 18 years old on a Mormon dating app called Mutual. The two grew together in their faith, and Jen opened up on Instagram about having had sex before marriage and drinking, which Mormons abstain against.

Zac proposed to Jennifer in New York City in January 2019. They married that same year in 2019.

How is Jennifer related to Ben Affleck?

Jennifer’s husband is technically Ben and Casey Affleck‘s first cousin once removed. Zac’s dad, Dave Affleck, is first cousins with the famous actors. However, Jennifer has never met the famous Affleck brothers.

For now, she is poking fun at having the same name as Ben’s famous (about to be) ex-wife. They even have the same middle name, Lynn. The Mormon Wives star is adamant that she was the first Jennifer Affleck, as she and Zac got married in July 2019, three years before J.Lo changed her name. “I’m definitely the first Jennifer Affleck,” she says on the show before adding, “I don’t know, maybe we can convert them to the church.”

To establish the connection even more, she made a TikTok video dancing and showing off a hair transformation to J.Lo’s “Jenny From The Block.” In the clip, she promoted fellow Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura’s hair salon and extension brand JZ Styles.

Does Jennifer have any kids?

Jennifer and Zac have two kids together. A daughter, Nora, who is four years old, and a son, Luca. Their just turned one on July 29. Jennifer was only 21 when she became a first-time mother.

What does Jennifer do for a living?

The social media star has made a career out of her hobby. Jennifer is currently an influencer, and she is pretty successful at that. She has over one million followers on TikTok. Zac is currently in medical school, so she is the main provider for her family right now. As her husband is pursuing a noble dream, she is happy to care for their happy family. Jennifer even praised Zac for being a good stay-at-home father in a 2024 Father’s Day montage.

“We were so young when we first became parents, with lots to learn, but Zac has always been there every step of the way,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram. “Even with dedicating time to school, he’s never wavered in giving Nora and Luca everything they need. & getting to see him take on the role of a stay-at-home dad this year has been truly special. Nora and Luca are so lucky to have you.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Series Premiere, September 6, Hulu