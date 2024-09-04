Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

No caffeine, no alcohol, and no premarital intercourse are just some of the rules of Mormonism. “Soft swinging” is definitely not in the Word of Wisdom, but it might as well be. The term was popularized by OG MomToker Taylor Frankie Paul, who is featured in the new Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

In June 2022, Taylor discussed a line of events that transpired — all surrounding “soft-swinging” adventures with her friend group. “Soft swinging” is the term she used to reference being intimate outside of her marriage, albeit with restrictions. The “soft swinging” scandal sent shockwaves through her MomTok community and threatened to destroy what they’d built on TikTok. Only one other wife (who is in the show) was attached to the original scandal: Whitney Leavitt.

Over the course of the first season, viewers will get introduced to all the moms in the MomTok circle. From Taylor to one of Ben Affleck‘s relatives, scroll down to get the scoop on the eight women at the center of the series.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Series Premiere, September 6, Hulu