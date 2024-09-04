Meet the 8 ‘Mormon Wives’ & Keep Up With Them on #MomTok

Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
No caffeine, no alcohol, and no premarital intercourse are just some of the rules of Mormonism. “Soft swinging” is definitely not in the Word of Wisdom, but it might as well be. The term was popularized by OG MomToker Taylor Frankie Paul, who is featured in the new Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

In June 2022, Taylor discussed a line of events that transpired — all surrounding “soft-swinging” adventures with her friend group. “Soft swinging” is the term she used to reference being intimate outside of her marriage, albeit with restrictions. The “soft swinging” scandal sent shockwaves through her MomTok community and threatened to destroy what they’d built on TikTok. Only one other wife (who is in the show) was attached to the original scandal: Whitney Leavitt.

Over the course of the first season, viewers will get introduced to all the moms in the MomTok circle. From Taylor to one of Ben Affleck‘s relatives, scroll down to get the scoop on the eight women at the center of the series.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Series Premiere, September 6, Hulu

Taylor Frankie Paul on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
Taylor Frankie Paul

The one who started it all. The creator of the #MomTok hashtag was married and has two kids with ex-husband Tate Paul. She welcomed her third child, her first with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, in March 2024.

Follow Taylor on TikTok: @taylorfrankiepaul

Jennifer Affleck on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
Jennifer Affleck

Yes, Jennifer is related to the famous brothers Ben and Casey Affleck. Her husband, Zac Affleck, is a cousin of the Bostonians.

She recently poked fun of this familial connection by posting a TikTok of her dancing to Jennifer Lopez‘s “Jenny From the Block.”

Jennifer and husband Zac have two kids.

Follow her on TikTok: @jenniferaffleck

Demi Engemann on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
Demi Engemann

Demi is the matriarch of a blended family. She has one kid with her ex. Her new husband, Brett Engemann, who is 17 years her senior, has two sons of his own.

Follow her on TikTok: @demilucymay

Whitney Leavitt on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
Whitney Leavitt

Whitney has been roped in with all the #MomTok drama since the beginning. Most (in)famously as her husband, Conner Leavitt, was caught using Tinder.

She has two kids and is expecting her third.

Follow her on TikTok: @whitneyleavitt

Layla Taylor on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
Layla Taylor

Layla is the youngest of the moms at 23 years old. She has privately divorced her husband, whom she has two kids with, and calls herself a “single boy mom” on Instagram.

Follow her on TikTok: @laylaleannetaylor

Mikayla Matthews on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Mikayla Matthews

Mikayla might just be 24, but she is already a mother of three. She got married to Jace Terry, who was 21 at the time, when she was 16.

Follow her on TikTok: @mikaylamatthews

Jessi Ngatikaura on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Jessi Ngatikaura

The oldest of the bunch is Jessi. She is 32 and the owner of a hair salon and extension company called JZ Styles. Through her endeavors, she has been doing hair for the past 10 years.

Jessi has two children and one stepkid with husband Jordan Ngatikaura.

Follow her on TikTok: @_justjessiiii

Mayci Neeley on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Mayci Neeley

From former D1 tennis player at Brigham Young University to the founder of a natal nutrition company, Mayci has an impressive resume.

She is currently undergoing IVF to expand her blended family. She has two kids with husband Jacob Neeley.

Follow her on TikTok: @maycineeley

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

