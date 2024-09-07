When Taylor Frankie Paul’s “soft-swinging” sex scandal dominated headlines, it sent shockwaves through the Mormon community and greatly impacted the dynamic between the #MomTok influencers. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives chronicles how Paul and those within the friend circle weather the controversy.

Whitney Leavitt, 31, decided to step away from Utah for a few months and ventured to Hawaii. She came back at the start of the Hulu reality show’s first season, easing back into the group. However, there is some leftover hostility Leavitt has with Paul for putting #MomTok in a negative light.

This left other cast members like 29-year-old Mayci Neeley in the middle of these Queen Bs. It was Team Taylor or Team Whitney, which unfolds over the eight episodes. Here Leavitt and Neeley talk about what they go through as cameras follow their families.

Your friendship is tested.

Whitney Leavitt: It is tested, but I think we come out stronger in the end.

Mayci Neeley: I definitely think it was difficult. I felt like I was in the middle of two groups, and it was hard to navigate. At the end of the day, I’m going to be friends with whoever I want to be friends with. We’re still friends today.

Whitney, right off the bat you and your husband Conner have a personal conversation. You talk about this with the girls at one point. What do you want to say regarding what people will see?

Whitney: It definitely wasn’t something planned. It just organically happened as far as sharing our personal story. I think a lot of viewers when they watch the show are going to be able to relate. At least those in relationships and marriages.

Mayci, you also find yourself in the middle of the drama between Taylor and her boyfriend Dakota [Mortenson]. That must have not been easy.

Mayci: It was definitely conflicting. I would say I’m a pretty loyal, protective friend. I feel like there were these red flags with Dakota and I wanted to bring them to her attention. She would come to me to vent about certain things that were happening. So it’s hard for me to say, “Yeah, go run off with him.” I want her to do what is best for her. It’s about her happiness. At the end of the day, she is pregnant with his baby. That’s challenging. They are still together today and working through it. I wish them the best and hope they can improve their relationship for the better because who wouldn’t want to see that?

What do you think you learned about yourselves through filming?

Whitney: It definitely was overwhelming at times because when the cameras were with you what felt like constantly. There are times you’d forget they are with you though when you’re having conversations. I would say I learned most from figuring out a way to process my emotions while doing something like that.

Mayci: I would say similar to Whit. It’s very emotional and exhausting, especially when you’re filming all the time and so busy trying to be a mom, doing social media, and also doing a reality show now. It’s definitely tricky. For me, I learned I needed an outlet to do something for me and relax. For me, baking and cooking became a new hobby through the show. I needed something to destress, relax, make a meal, and listen to music. I feel like that helped me.

Whitney, do you regret not going to Mayci’s business launch party?

Whitney: I don’t think you can have any regrets because the decisions that were made are what you would have done regardless. You can’t be like, “Which one would have been a better decision because you wouldn’t have been able to make the other decision.” I don’t have regret. There were just moments that were hard. There were not easy decisions to make. They were hard to make, but for my own safety and well-being that’s the decision I made.

Whitney, where do things stand with Taylor today?

Whitney: We actually just saw each other yesterday. We were talking about how we’re closer now than we were before filming the season. It was a journey, but it ended up being positive in the end.

Whitney, we see you and Conner dipping your toes into farm life this season. Have you made the jump?

Whitney: We’re trying to. We’re looking for land right now.

Mayci, what do you want people to know before watching the show?

Mayci: I learned a lot. You don’t know what to expect…I hope they can relate to us and feel like they are seen, that they are heard, that they are worthy and hopefully it inspires people to a degree. Each of us has a very unique story. I hope women specifically can take from all of us.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, streaming now, Hulu