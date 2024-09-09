HBO is taking on the superhero movie machine with its new comedy The Franchise which is officially slated to premiere Sunday, October 6th at 10 pm ET/PT.

The series, which will also be available to stream on Max is gearing up for plenty of on-set disasters as the focus surrounds a crew working to create a new film in a franchise not dissimilar to Marvel or DC. As the crew of the unloved franchise movie fight it out for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe, the comedy will shine through.

Created for television by Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci, and Jon Brown, The Franchise shines a light on the secret chaos that goes into superhero moviemaking and poses the bigger question of “How exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f**k-up has an origin story.”

As teased in the fun trailer, above, Himesh Patel stars as Daniel, Aya Cash portrays Anita, Jessica Hynes plays Steph, Billy Magnussen steps in as actor Adam, Lolly Adefope joins the chaos as Dag, Darren Goldstein is Pat, and Isaac Powell plays Bryson. Meanwhile, Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl, two actors familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as Classic Loki and Zemo), step in to play Peter and Eric.

Among the highlights teased in the trailer above are unruly performers, schedule disruptions, conflicting attitudes, and plenty of exhaustion from a team bogged down by the weight of the massive metaphorical machine they’ve found themselves swept up in.

As mentioned, above, The Franchise was created for television by Mendes, Iannucci, and Brown. Together, they serve as executive producers on the project with Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, Julie Pastor, and Jim Kleverweis. The pilot is directed by Mendes and written by Jon Brown who serves as The Franchise‘s showrunner. Don’t miss the fun, check out the trailer, above, and stay tuned for more as we approach the show’s debut.

The Franchise, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 6th, 10 pm ET/PT, HBO and Max