After meeting Robert Pattinson‘s caped crusader in 2022’s The Batman, Max is preparing for the launch of its long-awaited spinoff series The Penguin, which centers on Colin Farrell‘s big bad Oz Cobb who was introduced in the film.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the DC Studios limited series which continues The Batman crime saga spawned by Matt Reeves‘ film. Scroll down to learn more about the premiere date, episode count, trailer, photos, and more.

When Will The Penguin Premiere on Max?

The streamer has officially announced the series will debut in September 2024 after various delays due to the actors’ and writers’ strikes in 2023. No exact date for the month has been revealed quite yet, so stay tuned.

Who Will Star in The Penguin?

As mentioned, above, Farrell will reprise his transformative role as Oz Cobb, the man in charge of the Iceberg Lounge in Gotham. Joining him for the crime drama are stars Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deidre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

Is There a Trailer for The Penguin?

Max unveiled a new teaser for the series, offering a closer glimpse at the story set to unfold, revealing several of the characters and cast members mentioned, above. Watch it, below.

What Is The Penguin About?

Based on teasers, it appears the story picks up after the end of The Batman with Gotham under water and Oz grasping for power in the wake of Carmine Falcone’s (John Turturro) death. But will his power play ruffle some feathers? It seems so as Miliot’s Sofia appears to be one of his biggest antagonists. Only time will tell for certain as no official logline has been released quite yet.

How Many Episodes Will The Penguin Have?

The limited series will run for eight episodes when it arrives this fall.

Who Is Making The Penguin?

The series has been developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc who executive produces the project with Reeves, Farrell, director Craig Zobel, Bill Carraro, and Daniel Pipski. Based on characters from DC created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Penguin, Series Premiere, September 2024, Max