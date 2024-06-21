When Anthony Michael Hall stopped by the TV Insider office to chat about his new Netflix movie, Trigger Warning, we had to ask if we’d get to see him again on Bosch: Legacy.

Hall appears on the Prime Video series as Special Agent Will Barron, who in the second season led the task force investigating Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and Honey Chandler’s involvement in Carl Rogers’ murder.

So can we expect to see Hall back on the Bosch spinoff next season?

“I was hoping so, but… I think they just are leaving that character alone,” he reveals. “I’m cool with it though, but it was weird. It kind of faked me out because the season ended on a cliffhanger, and I was playing this lead FBI guy that was going after [Harry Bosch].”

“But listen, I had a great time on that show,” he continues. “You know, there’s a parallel to doing both [Reacher and Bosch: Legacy] for Amazon … both from writers from books [Lee Child and Michael Connelly, respectively]. Michael Connelly was actually on set and wrote some of the episodes that I was in. So he doesn’t just oversee it, he’s really in the trenches on that show.” Hall will appear in the new season of Reacher as Zachary Beck, a character from the Jack Reacher book Persuader.

“I had a great experience working with Titus [Welliver]. Great guy. He really is. He’s a humble down-to-earth guy. Like myself, he’s been chipping away at it for a long time. And he actually co-wrote an episode with Michael [Connelly] that I was in. So, you know, it was a real fun, fun project to be a part of.” Welliver also acts as a producer on the Aamaazon Freevee series.

“And I love shooting in L.A.,” says Hall. “That was cool. You know, do a cop show, and I could drive my Porsche to work, no problem!”

In Trigger Warning, Hall plays Senator Ezekiel Swann, a powerful politician with mysterious motivations. Jessica Alba stars and produces. The film premiered on Netflix today.