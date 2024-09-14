Karamo Brown Dishes on Talk Show Season 3, ‘Queer Eye,’ Kelly Clarkson & More

Karamo Brown has built a solid audience for Karamo in the competitive world of daytime syndication. The Emmy-winning Queer Eye personality is gearing up for Season 3 of his talk show, which tackles topics from infidelity and race to parenting and complex family dynamics.

Brown draws from his own life experience, bringing the real and sometimes tough love to the guests who come to the show for guidance. It’s a winning formula that has resulted in deep connections. Here the host gets candid on lessons learned and what makes Karamo stand out.

It’s hard in today’s TV landscape to get multiple seasons of a show. Your show has not only survived but thrived. What’s your mindset going into Season 3?

Karamo: First of all, I feel so blessed and thankful to everyone who tunes into my show because like you said it’s hard for shows to make it past Season 1. To be on a show that is going on its third season and doing extremely well, I’m also thankful for my audience but also my guests who come on. It’s because of their vulnerability and ability to show who they are that allows people to feel seen. Going into Season 3, I want to do more of providing a space for people to show their true emotions. Be real about what they’re going through. I want them to understand my only goal is to make sure they leave a little better than I found them. I’m excited that we are still resonating with people and have kept going.

How do you feel you’ve evolved since Season 1?

I think the evolution is not even about me. My skillset is the same. I think it’s more about the guests trusting me. Now going into Season 3 people really know the show. It’s not like Season 1 where they might have some worry their story would be exploited. “People are going to make fun of me or boo me.” There is no booing on my show. People come out there and are emotional. People understand I want to hear you. My granny used to tell me you have two ears and one mouth, which means you should be doing one of those things double time which is listening. I listen to my guests and really hear what they are going through and give them real tools to resolve their issues. I want to give them tips to help them evolve. What has changed is there is more trust. We have so many people come on the show because they trust what we’re doing.

Was there an episode that drove home the impact your show was having?

I would say there is a lot. You can see it on our social media. Our numbers across social media will be 22 million, 28 million, 16 million. They are stories with a mother and daughter, father and son. They aren’t getting along. Where I’m able to hear all sides and help them find a middle ground to connect and grow. I think that is the thing that amazes me. There are families torn apart. For you to come on national TV, that tells me it got to a place where it’s bad. For them to come here, they trust me and I see it’s better. We do follow-ups on my show. The fact they say they took the advice and it’s working. I pat myself on the back and get really emotional because I’m just really thankful.

What have you taken from this experience?

I’m constantly growing with every episode. I grow because their stories go into my arsenal. I can apply it to things I’ve been through, but also am able to use it for the next person. I think the thing I learned and continue to do is understand transparency. The key to connection and key to growth. Since Season 1 I’ve been transparent and won’t stop. I continue to share my story and life because it helps people understand I’m not here to judge you. I’m only here to help you.

What is a topic or two you tackle that makes the show stand out?

One of the main things is we have a segment I developed here called “Unlock the Phone”…When you are looking for transparency and answers, everyone has phones. We have a former FBI agent who is on staff and can find things in your phone that you deleted after five years. People out of there who desire to get transparency in their relationship give me the ability and permission to go through their phones. You don’t understand how this can help someone make a decision to get out of an unhealthy relationship or release somebody from a lie they were scared to be honest about. Now it has been exposed. Using this as a tool to make people better is something people will call my show about constantly. This isn’t something where you have to sneak through your partner’s phone, but the partner wants to be better and say, “Here is full transparency. I’m going to let you unlock my phone.” They know there is a professional who can say, “I can help you navigate what we find.”

What’s new in Season 3?

The formula works, but now we’re doing a lot more Q&K’s where people from the audience can ask me for advice. We also do a segment with my child’s mother where we’re going to be talking about our co-parenting journey. My journey through fatherhood is different than most, but what is not different is having to navigate co-parenting. For us to come on and talk about how we find common ground and respect each other. You never saw a host bring their partner to talk about what they are going through with their kids and lives like this. That transparency is important. We’re going to continue to do more to help people resolve their issues.

What can you tell us about Season 9 of Queer Eye?

We just finished Season 9 and will be premiering I’m not sure the date, but to be able to go to Season 9 where we’re still helping people and see the impact on the show is beyond. To know I’ve built a career where every show I do has an impact on helping people feels like a blessing.

How was it having Jeremiah Brent join the group?

Having Jeremiah has been exceptional. He is such a hard worker. I can’t wait for people to see the show because although we have a new cast member, he is equally as exceptional and the show is still as heartwarming as it was before.

When it comes to Karamo, is anything different in terms of the set? How would you sum up your style?

The set is pretty much the same, but my style will always be great. I have an amazing stylist who keeps me fresh and looking great. As one of the few men left in daytime TV, I have to make sure I keep up with the amazing style of these women. There is Tamron [Hall], Jennifer [Hudson], Sherri [Shepherd], Drew [Barrymore ], and Kelly [Clarkson].

What kind of feedback have you gotten from them?

Kelly Clarkson has been so supportive. She has had me on her show several times to promote my show. She is one of the most hard-working and genuine people and has been giving me the kindest words of advice and support. I appreciate her. Also, to have a daytime landscape where you have Sherri, Tamron, and Jennifer. I’m friends with Sherri and Tamron. For us to all support each other has been beautiful. I’m thankful to be in the company I’m in now. I think about when I was growing up I watched Ricki Lake, Jenny Jones, and Phil Donahue. It was this class like in school. I’m so excited about my class of people who have talk shows now. It’s nice to be around and support each other.

Is there a group text?

I wish! I could text them all individually, but maybe I should start that. When we get off, I’m literally going to text Tamron and Sherri to see if they’d be down for that. They are grown with kids, so they probably won’t. It would be fun for me.

Phil recently passed away. What did you take from his career?

He sent me a message before I got my talk show wishing me luck and telling me I would be in the position I am in now, which was big for me. He was one of the most empathetic talk show hosts I’ve ever experienced and seen. He always heard his guests and made sure they were seen. That’s a lesson I’ve taken from him. Making sure even though this is entertainment, at the end of the day these are human beings coming here to be vulnerable and show their life. I would never take that for granted and honor that.

You hosted the Vanderpump Villa post-show. Do you want to do more of those gigs?

I love doing reunions. Lisa Vanderpump and I are also friends. She is one of the most intelligent and giving people I’ve ever met. So for her to include me in the show and for me to host the reunion, I have that more in my future, which I’m super excited about.

What do you see the future of the Karamo being?

I see myself asking some of my friends who are experts in some of these spaces to come in and explain what people are going through. I think there is a way to make that entertaining and fun. Oprah [Winfrey] did it. Tamron does it. I think there is a way to have experts on and make it great. I can’t say any of their names, but I’ve had some of my celebrity friends ask me to come and help them. I think as we keep going and the trust keeps building I think there will be celebrity families I will be helping on my show to show them I can be there for them. I think that will be a very important element. I just see the show evolving. Let’’s get back together for Season 10 and keep talking about where we are at. I can see this evolution coming.

Karamo Season 3 premiere, September 16, Syndication