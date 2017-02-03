‘General Hospital’ Star Brandon Barash Drops by ‘Timeless’ as Ernest Hemingway (VIDEO)

He’s adored by General Hospital fans for his role as sexy mob spawn Johnny Zacchara, but actor Brandon Barash is now on the right side of the law—and history—in the Monday, February 6 episode of the NBC hit Timeless.

Barash will play Ernest Hemingway in a plot set in 1927 Paris that finds the legendary, booze-soaked author teaming up with time-jumpers Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and Lucy (Abigail Spencer) to chase the wicked Flynn (Goran Visnjic) through the City of Lights. They’re in the right place at the right time: Charles Lindbergh is about to complete the first solo, non-stop flight across the Atlantic.

Check out this exclusive clip:

Timeless, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC