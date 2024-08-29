Julia Garner Gives Birth to Monster in Terrifying ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Prequel ‘Apartment 7A’ Trailer (VIDEO)

The sounds of bones cracking fill the trailer for Apartment 7A, a chilling psychological thriller that’s a prequel to the horror classic Rosemary’s Baby. Starring in the Paramount+ film are Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Kevin McNally, and Jim Sturgess, and if the trailer is any indication, the movie is going to be filled with spine-chilling body horror.

Set in 1965 New York City, Apartment 7A tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in the infamous Bramford building before Rosemary moved in. The Paramount+ exclusive film premieres Friday, September 27 on the streaming service and is directed by Natalie Erika James.

Garner stars as Terry Gionoffrio, an ambitious young dancer who dreams of fame and fortune in New York City. But after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Minnie and Roman Castavet, played by Wiest and McNally) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford.

When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Sturgess) offers Terry another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself.

The trailer above shows Terry’s injury, a brutal ankle break during what appears to be a dance audition. The ankle never fully heals and she keeps on dancing regardless. The down-on-her-luck performer gets a boost from Minnie and Roman Castavet (Wiest and McNally) when they offer her the apartment but one smart friend warns Terry not to trust these relative strangers.

She should’ve followed their advice, seeing as the poor woman is haunted by an unexplainable, supernatural pregnancy. If body horror is your favorite horror genre, Apartment 7A is for you.

Additional supporting cast includes Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Apartment 7A, Original Movie Premiere, Friday, September 27, Paramount+