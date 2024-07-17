Paramount+ is getting in the spooky season spirit with the first look reveal for its highly-anticipated Rosemary’s Baby prequel Apartment 7A. The horror movie will debut on the streamer in the U.S. beginning Friday, September 27.

Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story leading up to the legendary horror classic, exploring what happened in the infamous Bramford building before Rosemary moved in. Helping bring the story together are stars Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Kevin McNally, and Jim Sturgess.

In Apartment 7A, Garner plays Terry Gionoffrio, a young and ambitious dancer who dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (played by Wiest and McNally) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford.

When an influential Broadway producer and fellow resident (played by Sturgess) offers Terry another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. But there’s evil at play after Terry walks away from an evening she can’t fully remember with disturbing circumstances soon forcing her to second-guess the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career. Noting that something wicked dwells not only in Apartment 7A but also in Bramford itself, Terry will face a scary road ahead.

Joining Garner, Wiest, McNally, and Sturgess for the fun are Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Directed by Natalie Erika James, Apartment 7A is written for the screen by Natalie Erika James, Christian White, and Skylar James. Meanwhile, Vicki Dee Rock and Alexa Ginsburg executive produce the film which is produced by John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller.

Don’t miss it for yourself, catch the Rosemary’s Baby prequel Apartment 7A when it debuts on Paramount+ this fall, and check out the spooky first-look photos, below.

Apartment 7A, Movie Premiere, Friday, September 27, Paramount+