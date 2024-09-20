‘Apartment 7A’ Sneak Peek: Julia Garner Wakes up in Bramford Building in Spooky ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Prequel (VIDEO)

Apartment 7A delivers the chilling story that happened before the events of Rosemary’s Baby. Premiering September 27 exclusively on Paramount+, the horror flick stars Ozark‘s Julia Garner as Terry, a woman hoping to make it big as a dancer in 1965 New York City. She finds herself in danger on the street one night when an older couple, Minnie (Dianne Wiest) and Roman (Kevin McNally), finds her and takes her in. Terry was unconscious when they found her, so she meets her saviors in earnest in the TV Insider exclusive clip above.

It begins with Terry in an unfamiliar room hearing voices down the hall on a bright and sunny morning, but there’s an ominous darkness to the apartment’s interior despite the morning light flooding in. Terry overhears Minnie and Roman talking about her as she walks into their dining room where they’re eating breakfast. Their apartment is in the Bramford building made famous in Rosemary’s Baby. Anyone who’s seen that film knows that this building is bad news.

Wiest adopts an unsettlingly shrill tone for Minnie’s speaking voice, and she comes off as warm as first. But her sweetness fades quickly to skepticism as she presses Terry for answers about who she is. There’s a sense that Minnie doesn’t trust Terry, whom she assumed might’ve been a “junkie” given the state in which they found her the night before. Minnie then questions Terry’s vegetarianism as she sips at her morning bloody Mary.

“Drink up! I have one of these every morning,” Minnie squeals with delight to Terry as Roman jokes, “One? Ha.”

Terry tries to get answers on her “hazy” night. “We found you on the sidewalk,” Roman reveals. As Minnie says back, “Like some junkie! You’re not a junkie, are you?” When Terry says no, Minnie turns to Roman and says, “I told you.”

Terry’s clearly been their main topic of conversation all morning. And they’ll continue to have a vested interest in the young dancer, which likely won’t be a good thing for her.