Who Will Win ‘Big Brother’? Here’s What the Odds Say

Big Brother Season 26 is nearing the halfway point, and there are some players who are emerging as lightning rods while others quietly slink through in the backdrop. Some players are sticking strong with their primary alliance while others are playing the field. And some players are making big moves while others are finding themselves on defense.

Who will ultimately win remains to be seen, but people who are willing to put their money on it have a clear preference.

In a study conducted by OLBG, T’kor Clottey emerged as the moneyline favorite to win the season, especially after she won Head of Household this week. Their research shows her having a 33.3% probability of taking the grand prize, with 2/1 odds or +200.

Just behind her, though, is the season’s wildcard, Tucker Des Lauriers, with a 25% probability rating, 3/1 odds or +300 on the moneyline.

They both far exceed the rest: In third is Leah Peters with 12.5% probability at 7/1 odds or +700, and behind her is a three-way tie of 11.1% probability and 8/1 odds or +800 on the moneyline for Cam Sullivan-Brown, Kimo Apaka, and Quinn Martin. (It’s unclear where the other remaining contestants — Angela Murray, Chelsie Baham, Joseph Rodriguez, Makensy Manbeck, and Rubina Bernabe fit on this ranking.)

Do you agree with the oddsmakers? Why or why not?

