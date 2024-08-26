Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Colin From Accounts is a mere month away from returning to fans on Paramount+ and in celebration of International Dog Day, we have an extra special exclusive first look at Season 2.

In the sneak peek clip, above, Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) are hitting the dog park with the show’s titular pup, Colin, but not everything is as it appears. While the couple frolics with their terrier, Angus (Sam Cotton), the man they gave Colin away to at the end of Season 1, disrupts their momentary joy.

“This has got to stop,” Angus tells them bluntly. Realizing they’ve been caught, Gordon and Ashley don’t have much of a defense for themselves. “Phoebe, keep Peppy back there,” Angus calls out to his wife (played by Sophie Bloom) as their daughter Berlin (Indiana Clarke) plays with the dog in the background.

As some viewers may recall, Season 1 concluded with Gordon and Ashley prematurely giving up Colin to this family following a brief breakup, but when they reconcile, they vow to get their dog back. Clearly, that mission has not been accomplished at this stage as Angus, Phoebe, and Berlin still have possession of Colin, now named Peppy.

Hilarity ensues as Angus questions if Ashley is trying to lure Colin in with dog treats. In an effort to disprove the accusation, she takes a bite of the biscuit before turning to spit it out.

When Angus accuses the couple of harassment, Gordon gets testy, saying, “Oh c’mon, mate, he’s our dog.”

“Not anymore he’s not, mate. Wake up,” Angus counters.

As the pleading continues, Ashley says, “Can you please just give him back? We really… we made a mistake.” But Angus and Phoebe won’t budge as they point out that the dog exchange happened two weeks ago. “We changed our minds an hour later,” Gordon argues.

“One hour or one minute, doesn’t matter, mate. Possession is nine-tenths of the law,” Angus informs them. Will Gordon and Ashley get their beloved Colin back? Stay tuned to find out when Colin From Accounts returns for Season 2 on Paramount+, and catch the full clip, above, in the meantime.

Colin From Accounts, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, Paramount+