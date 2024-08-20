Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

When it comes to television, titles can make or break a show, and I’ll admit that I was guilty of assuming I knew what Paramount+‘s Colin From Accounts was about when I saw the title. Surely it’s a workplace comedy about a man named Colin who works in accounting, right? Wrong.

I’ll admit I was guilty of making such an assumption, but the Australian comedy from creators and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer is far from a workplace comedy. The eight-episode first season landed on Paramount+ in November 2023, and with Season 2 set to drop on September 26, below are reasons why now is the perfect time to become a fan of the show before the latest episodes arrive.

The Dog

[Spoiler Alert] The show’s title doesn’t refer to a man working in accounting, but rather the name that Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer) give to a pup they cross paths with in the premiere episode. The terrier is a shining star in the comedy about two individuals brought together under unusual circumstances. There isn’t too much to add other than the fact that Colin (played by Zak) is so adorable, it’s difficult to not be won over by his big brown puppy eyes.

On & Offscreen Relationships

While Brammall and Dyer play onscreen loves, the duo are also married in real life, adding an extra special layer to this unexpected comedy. Creating and playing in the series together, Brammall and Dyer clearly have a level of comfortability that translates well onscreen and makes some moments even funnier with this background knowledge.

Gordon & Ashley’s Meet-Cute

Another spoiler of sorts, Gordon and Ashley’s meet-cute is anything but conventional, and perhaps one of the most comedically outrageous. It begins when Harriet, who is down on her luck romantically, takes a swig from her bottle of tequila and heads out to work. Crossing the street, she turns and flashes Gordon, who is in his car. The flashing distracts him to the point that he hits Colin with his car, and the two strangers find themselves carting the pup to a vet’s office, their lives forever changed.

It’s a Romance

As mentioned above, Gordon and Ashley meet under unusual circumstances, and when they feel compelled to care for Colin, that’s the element that brings these individuals together. Gordon helms a local brewery and Ashley is a medical student, and both of them come with plenty of baggage, but their story is a clear case of fate stepping in. In other words, you’ll find yourself swept up in their complicated relationship.

Plenty of Heart

While Ashley and Gordon aren’t perfect people, they’re trying their best under the circumstances they’ve found themselves in. Despite the fact that it would possibly be easier to put Colin down after realizing the severity of his injuries from being hit, Ashley and Gordon don’t have it in them to give the pup a death sentence, instead choosing to care for the dog with extra needs, even if it makes their own lives more difficult. And as Season 1 unfolds, there are plenty of heartfelt moments and revelations that are quite dramatic, offsetting the laugh-out-loud comedic moments that carry the majority of the series.

Don’t wait, and start binging this gem of a series before Season 2 lands this September.

Colin From Accounts, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, Paramount+