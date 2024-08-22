Get The Ineffable Plan For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Good Omens Newsletter:

“I know, I know.” That’s Michael Sheen‘s response to how much the end of Good Omens Season 2 hurt. But the good news is that we know there will be more: The Prime Video series is ending with the third season, set to film in 2025.

When TV Insider recently spoke with Sheen, there wasn’t much he could say about what’s to come. “It’s still in development, but obviously I’m very excited to work with David again, and I love that character,” he shared. “I’m very excited about it.”

Sheen and David Tennant are fantastic together as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively, which is what made the end of Season 2 as painful as it was. The Metatron (Derek Jacobi) offered Aziraphale the vacated supreme archangel position in Heaven—and said that he could restore Crowley to full angelic status. As Aziraphale saw it, the two of them could make a difference and be together as angels. But Crowley instead suggested (not for the first time) that they go off together to be an “us.” After a heartbreaking kiss, the two parted ways, with Aziraphale going up to Heaven with the Metatron (who teased the Second Coming) and Crowley driving off in the Bentley.

“One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it. You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it,” Sheen added. “And seeing how people reacted to the end of Season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that Season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone.”

Season 2 dropped on Prime Video in July 2023. It was in December of that year that Prime Video announced that Good Omens Season 3 was picked up and would be its last. The series is based on Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett’s novel. “In Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking,” Gaiman said in a statement when the renewal was announced.

So far, only Sheen and Tennant have been confirmed for Season 3, so when TV Insider caught up with Jon Hamm, who plays Gabriel, in May 2024, we had to ask if he could return. “I don’t know. I hope so. I hope he’s happy somewhere with his life, so to speak, in the universe. I think that there might be something happening, but I don’t want to get too far out over my skis and I don’t want to spoil anything,” he said.

How are you hoping Good Omens ends? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Good Omens, Third and Final Season, TBA, Prime Video