The Late Show aired its second live episode from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday night (August 20), and host Stephen Colbert managed to track down the “missing” Melania Trump.

After talking about the speech made by Vice President Kamala Harris‘ husband, Doug Emhoff, on Tuesday evening, Colbert said, “This was very different from the RNC where we heard nothing and saw very little of former first lady Melania Trump. In fact, her complete absence from the campaign trail has a lot of people wondering: where is Melania?”

Colbert then threw to Melania, played by actress and singer Laura Benanti, who has portrayed the former first lady on The Late Show on and off since 2016.

Benanti, who was standing in front of a DNC background, said, “Hello Chicago! The greatest city in the world… because this week, there is no chance my husband will be here.”

“Why are you there?” Colbert asked.

“Oh, Stephen,” Benanti responded. “I am trying to uncover the secrets behind the Kamalanomenon. Like her plot to attract voters by making them — ah, what is this word — happy? And what is this thing she does where she opens her face and it goes ‘ha ha ha ha ha?’”

The late-night host then asked for her thoughts on Trump’s new running mate, JD Vance.

“I’ve always been in favor of him getting a new mate,” Benanti quipped.

When Colbert pushed for an answer about what she thought regarding what Vance brings to the Republican party, Benanti said, “I think he brings some strong positions on conservative issues and some freaky positions on his sofa!”

“We all know this couch story isn’t true,” Colbert argued.

“Oh, Stephen, I am a Trump, we don’t really do ‘true,'” Benanti replied.

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s show, Colbert interviewed former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, which was interrupted by protestors.

“For the people at home who can’t tell, there’s a protest going on in the audience right now,” Colbert said, referring to the shouting that could be heard off-screen. “Hold on young lady, I can hear you. We’re actually at a commercial break, but the subject is on Israel and Palestine, and if you’ll have a seat, we have to go to a commercial break, and when we come back, I will ask the next question I had on that subject, if you will listen.”

When the show returned from the break, Colbert asked Pelosi, “If the goal is the peaceful and prosperous future for both Israel and Palestinians, what role does the United States play?”

Pelosi responded by quoting former president John F. Kennedy, saying, “‘To the countries of the world, ask not what America can do for you, but what we can do working together for the freedom of mankind’ and that is our mission.”

She continued, “Yes, we’ve had a commitment to Israel, that’s been in our security interest to do so. Israel was attacked by a terrorist organization. We want the hostages freed, but we don’t want children killed in Gaza, so we have to come up with a solution.”

Protestors could still be heard as Pelosi added, “War has no place in a civilized society… We have to learn more about trust and peace and learning about each other rather than to have a conflict by war.”

“As you can see from the continuing protest out here, that answer is unsatisfying to some people,” Colbert replied. The outbursts continued throughout the interview, with the host eventually telling the protestors, “Please don’t interrupt my guests.”

You can watch both segments in full above.