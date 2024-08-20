The Late Show is coming from Chicago’s Auditorium Theater this week to cover the Democratic National Convention, and host Stephen Colbert opened Monday’s (August 19) show by addressing President Joe Biden‘s farewell speech.

“The president was greeted by a four-and-a-half minute standing ovation,” Colbert said in his opening monologue. “After decades of tireless public service, President Biden entered to a crowd of people chanting his name… if only he knew, you could get the same thing by telling fart jokes on CBS.”

With earlier speeches over-running, Biden didn’t get his turn to address the packed arena until 11:27 pm ET. Colbert said that the President gave a “powerful speech” and “proved to the country and the world that he can stay up past 8 pm.”

The late-night host then threw to a clip of Biden talking about Donald Trump‘s failed promises while he was president. “Donald Trump promised infrastructure week, every week, for four years,” Biden said in his speech. “And he never built a damn thing.”

“That’s not entirely fair, sir,” Colbert responded. “He did build all those little burger towers. I’m sure he designed them.”

Colbert then showed the famous photo of Trump in the White House standing beside a feast of McDonald’s hamburgers, which he’d laid out for Clemson University’s national championship-winning football team.

The comedian also donned his aviator shades for what was perhaps one final Biden impersonation. Poking fun at Biden’s anecdote about growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Colbert said, “All four of my grandparents sleeping in the same bed, our only hope was that I find a chocolate bar with a golden ticket inside.”

He continued, “And when I found that ticket, I went to those Oompa Loompas to make sure they could unionize.”

Colbert thanked Biden for his service before mocking the length . “Overall, tonight, this convention had joy, excitement, and a clear vision for the future, and even though I am exhausted, it’s been an amazing week… it’s been what? One night? How is that possible?!”

Monday’s Late Show kicked off with guests former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Veep alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Other guests set to appear throughout the week include House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Chance the Rapper.