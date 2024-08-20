Claim to Fame fans will have to wait another week to find out what’s next for the final four of Season 3 because this week’s regularly scheduled episode has now been delayed.

Episode 7, titled “I’m Coming Four You,” was originally expected to air on ABC this Wednesday, August 21 at 9/8c. Instead, it will be delayed for one week and air on Wednesday, August 28 at 9/8c. The season’s finale episode, titled “Blood, Sweat and Returning Peers,” will immediately follow at 10/9c.

Why is the airing being delayed a week? The network has preempted the episode’s usual airtime with coverage plans for the Democratic National Convention‘s third night, which will feature a speech from vice presidential nominee Tim Walz along with former President Bill Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, to name a few.

The final four remaining contestants (Adam, Hud, Mackenzie, and Shane) will compete in the seventh episode for a spot in the finale, and then the final three will compete for the grand prize.

Claim to Fame, Season 3 final two episodes, August 28, 9/8c, ABC