Here’s Why ‘Claim to Fame’ Isn’t New This Week

CLAIM TO FAME - ÒEverythingÕs Going SmoothieÓ - The competition tightens with just five contestants left. Their pop-culture knowledge is put to the test in this weekÕs challenge as additional clues are revealed. Leading into the Guess Off, the housemates attempt to unite against one fellow player. WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (DISNEY/Christopher Willard)
Disney/Christopher Willard

Claim to Fame

Claim to Fame fans will have to wait another week to find out what’s next for the final four of Season 3 because this week’s regularly scheduled episode has now been delayed.

Episode 7, titled “I’m Coming Four You,” was originally expected to air on ABC this Wednesday, August 21 at 9/8c. Instead, it will be delayed for one week and air on Wednesday, August 28 at 9/8c. The season’s finale episode, titled “Blood, Sweat and Returning Peers,” will immediately follow at 10/9c.

Why is the airing being delayed a week? The network has preempted the episode’s usual airtime with coverage plans for the Democratic National Convention‘s third night, which will feature a speech from vice presidential nominee Tim Walz along with former President Bill Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, to name a few.

33 'Claim to Fame' Clue Wall Clues You Might've Missed

The final four remaining contestants (Adam, Hud, Mackenzie, and Shane) will compete in the seventh episode for a spot in the finale, and then the final three will compete for the grand prize.

Claim to Fame, Season 3 final two episodes, August 28, 9/8c, ABC

