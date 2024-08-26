Johnathan Shillingford has certainly been challenged this season of Below Deck Mediterranean. Between dealing with limited provisions for the first charters to picky provision sheets, the chef maneuvered through some uneasy waters in the galley.

Despite being on some thin ice more than once with Captain Sandy Yawn, Jono remained cool as a cucumber. His calming presence and shoulder to cry on also helped Bri Muller get through her days in laundry hell and the love triangle between fellow stew Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and deckhand Joe Bradley. The forecast calls for more drama in the last half of the season thanks to a new stew Carrie O’Neill coming in, stormy weather, and a guest almost served crudo who is deathly allergic to raw fish.

Here Shillingford teases what’s to come.

How has it been revisiting what you experienced through the season?

Johnathan Shillingford: It has been crazy, to say the least. There are times I’d watch myself and die with laughter. Other times I’m cringing. There are times I’m like, “What is going on? I forgot this happened.” Overall I feel proud of the ways I’ve handled certain things on the show. I’m proud of the other crew members. It has been a hoot. I’ve been wanting more and more. We’re halfway through already and I don’t want it to end.

It was trial by fire for you right at the start of the season as the audience debated whether Ellie should have woken you up to make sandwiches for guests.

It was crazy. These are real-life yacht situations. This happens on boats all the time. I’ve been woken up a million times before. Every circumstance is different. I think joining the boat so last minute and having a charter, I think all of us were exhausted. I did not see a possibility of me waking up to make grilled cheese sandwiches and then having to move on with the rest of the day with no provisions and all the dinners I had to prepare. Watching the show I also see that she was in a challenging situation with demanding guests. I am sympathetic toward her I think in the moment and watching the show.

How have you processed the feedback when it comes to the quality of your food? People weren’t feeling your deconstructed sponge cake.

It’s hard. It’s tough. Chefs can be emotional people. I know I’m emotional. Feeding someone is an act of love. You have to be a person’s person to be a chef. Otherwise, you’re not going to enjoy working on a meal that gives someone sustenance and joy. If someone doesn’t enjoy what I cook, I’m disappointed. At the same time, I treat it as a challenge to do better for next time. It’s hard to get the criticism, but I’m kind of hardwired to receive criticism having gone through architecture school and culinary school programs. I’m in the headspace to deal with that sort of thing. While it’s tough, I think I grow from it.

How would you describe your relationship with Captain Sandy from the beginning toward what we’ll see in the end? It has been a rollercoaster ride. She hasn’t been the biggest fan of your food.

I haven’t had much interaction with her after the show. I think during the show I was in a work environment, I was very professional and kept it very respectful. She was a as well. There were multiple times she was very supportive. For example, when she said don’t wake me up. There are things you may or may not see because things are edited when you only have so much show. I maintain it was an honor working with her. As a feminist, I’m from a family of women who are trailblazers in their careers. She was my first captain ever. Can you imagine? That was really special. Regardless of what she said that may have thrown shade on me or not, I maintain I think it was an honor.

It’s nice to see you were there for Bri. What are your thoughts on the love triangle and how it unfolded?

I’m a guy, but most of my best friends are girls. I can relate closely to women and emotions and dealing with things like that. From the get-go, I was rooting for them to not fight over a guy. I’m like, “Come on ladies. Girl power. Let’s work together. If anything, sleep with him at the same time.” I don’t know. I kept saying that to make a joke about it. I felt Joe could have done better. It’s hard enough when you have two chicks at different workplaces, but when it’s at the same one where you are also living together. It was ambitious of him to try to manage them both.

What can we expect from the new stew coming aboard?

Carrie was awesome to work with. I loved it. Her accent was hilarious. She was keeping it real. She came in and knew she was there to help and push the work until the end of the season. You’ll have to wait and see what drama comes from that.

It’s hard to go through all those preference sheet requests. It seems we’re running into a situation where someone could have consumed something that may have resulted in a fatal allergic reaction. What can you tell us about that situation?

I don’t want to give spoilers, but in general, the amount of preferences for many of the charters was almost unrealistic. It was hard for one chef to deal with that many preferences. It made it very challenging. In the previous boat I was I was head chef with a sous chef in the kitchen. So that type of scenario makes it a little easier to manage the fine details of every guest’s preferences. I’ve never been in a situation where someone has gotten sick or had their life at risk from the food I made. I take these things very seriously. You’ll have to see that episode before I say too much more about it.

What have you taken from your time on Below Deck Med? Does it reaffirm your dedication to culinary work or motivate you to go back to architecture?

I have thoroughly enjoyed it. If asked, I would do it again. It was challenging. I have a lot of drive and ambition. It’s the type of challenge I love because I can grow from it. I think it has made me a better chef and a better person. I am continuing my culinary aspirations. I’m a head chef now aboard a 17-meter. It is a lot bigger boat and more responsibility. I’m loving it and think I’ve been killing it this season. Everyone has been super happy, which is important. I’m also still practicing architecture. I have a project that broke ground a few months ago and is in the process of being built. What I’m looking forward to the most is the opportunity to combine culinary and architecture together. I feel like I have a few projects in mind for that.

Maybe your own restaurant?

How cool would that be? Obsessed. I love that idea.

Have you gotten work from this on the architecture front?

I had to keep it quiet for a long time after the show, but the last week or two weeks ago I had past charter guests on. They were huge Bravo fans. They were also fans of Chef Jono, too. That was surreal.

What has helped keep you mentally sane being in the galley, often alone?

I think about my family. My family is very close. I also have a boyfriend who is loving and supportive. I think my background in architecture, which is very intense, has helped. Plus, the culinary training has prepared me to be mentally strong. I’ve used it to manage difficult charters and circumstances. I feel that training before is what put me in a place to stay calm, cool, and collected in these scenarios.

