The competition is getting intense as Celebrity Family Feud welcomes the men and women of WWE to battle against one another, and it has host Steve Harvey feeling a little out of sorts as he takes in the fashion-forward players.

In an exclusive first look at the episode “Men of WWE vs. Women of WWE and Candace Parker vs. Lisa Leslie,” Harvey welcomes the players, even encouraging a little banter. But when it’s time to turn his attention to the men’s side of things, he can’t help but express his excitement over the dapper duds of WWE’s men.

Starting off with a “Fill-in-the-blank,” Harvey tells the players at the podium, “Grandma said, ‘Every time Grandpa [blanks], his dentures pop out.”

It’s Zelena Vega, who is repping the Women’s team that offers the first response, answering “eats.” While the answer did land on the board, it was the Men’s team that came out on top with an even better guess of “laughs.” The response then led Harvey over to the men where he lasered in on Bobby Lashley who was among the panelist of players.

“Alright, we’re controlling things right now,” Harvey exclaimed, pointing out the men’s dominance in this particular round of gameplay. But before Harvey could get too swept up in the game, he turned his attention to Lashley, noting, “Bobby, love the suit.” Lashley quickly reacted to the unexpected compliment, responding with, “Appreciate you.”

“You’re all pretty fly today, I’ve gotta give it to you all,” Harvey carried on. What begins as something complimentary though seemingly turns into a point of casual jealousy as Harvey laments the fact that he didn’t step up his suit game for the episode.

While there’s plenty for WWE fans to enjoy from this episode, it’s also a great chance to get better acquainted with the biggest stars from the pro wrestling institution. Don’t miss it for yourself, catch Celebrity Family Feud when it airs on August 20, and let us know what you think of Harvey’s compliments in the comments section, below.

Celebrity Family Feud, Tuesday, August 20, 8/7c, ABC